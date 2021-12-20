Chart Wars: Why Riot, Marathon Stocks Could Bounce If Bitcoin Holds Above This Key Level

byMelanie Schaffer
December 20, 2021 3:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Chart Wars: Why Riot, Marathon Stocks Could Bounce If Bitcoin Holds Above This Key Level

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain, Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) have both formed daily chart patterns that could provide clues to their future direction. On Monday, Mara and Riot were printing possible reversal candlesticks that are often found at the bottom of a downtrend.

Both stocks have plummeted over the past 6 weeks with Mara trading down over 60% from its Nov. 9 all-time high of $83.45 and Riot losing 52% of its value since reaching its high of $46.28 on Nov. 15.

Marathon and Riot are affected by the cryptocurrency market and the general market, which have both been in turmoil. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has fallen 32% off its Nov. 10 all-time high of $69,000 while the SPDR S&P 500 has retraced about 4% from its all-time high of $473.54 printed on Nov. 22.

On Monday, Marathon and Riot were printing possible reversal candlesticks that are often found at the bottom of a downtrend but it should be noted that events affecting the direction of the general markets and news headlines about a stock can quickly invalidate patterns.

As the saying goes, "the trend is your friend until it isn't" and any trader in a position should have a clear stop set in place and manage their risk versus reward.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Head Lower Heading Into Christmas Week: Analyst Says Traders Gravitating Toward These Coins Instead

A Look At Bitcoin: Bitcoin has been trading in a downtrend since reaching its all-time high but on Friday, Saturday and Monday bounced off the $45,496 level, which has created a bullish triple bottom pattern.

  • If Bitcoin falls below the level, it will confirm the downtrend is still intact, which would likely negate the reversal candlestick on Marathon and Riot’s charts.
  • If the crypto is able to hold above the level and consolidate sideways the bulls may be able to regain control and force Bitcoin to react to the bullish pattern.
  • To reverse course, Bitcoin must first regain the eight-day exponential moving average as support and if the crypto can it has room to push up through a falling channel it’s been trading in since Dec. 7.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

The Marathon Chart: By midafternoon on Monday Marathon was working on printing a doji candlestick on the daily chart, which can signal a reversal to the upside.

  • Marathon’s relative strength index (RSI) indicates the stock is in for at least a bounce as it’s measuring in low at the 32% mark. When a stock’s RSI nears or reaches the 30% level it becomes oversold, which can be a buy signal for technical traders.
  • Marathon has resistance above at $34.41 and $38.89 and support below at $30.55 and $27.13.

mara_dec._20.png

The Riot Chart: Riot’s daily candle on Monday was switching between an inverted hammer candlestick and a doji candlestick, both which are reversal candles when found at the bottom of a downtrend.

  • Like Marathon, Riot’s RSI is measuring near oversold territory at about the 33% level.
  • It should be noted that reversal candlesticks are lagging indicators because Tuesday’s candlestick will need to print before the pattern can be confirmed.
  • Riot has resistance above at $23.93 and $27.46 and support below at $20.68 and $17.90.

riot_dec._20.png

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Technicals Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Bitcoin Dead and Ethereum Outdated? Here's What Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Says

Is Bitcoin Dead and Ethereum Outdated? Here's What Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Says

Despite a lackluster phase of late, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is still trading with noteworthy gains on a year-to-date basis. A new report from Cathie Wood's Ark Invest looks at how valid the apex currency is in the face of evolving crypto market dynamics. read more
Crypto Skeptics Vs Fanatics: How To Compromise?

Crypto Skeptics Vs Fanatics: How To Compromise?

As humans, we are hardwired to find patterns and assign meaning to them, often believing that they provide insight into the future. We've seen this over the centuries, from fortune-telling on coffee grounds to numerology, where numbers are thought to hold mystical meanings. Investing also has its own system for predicting future events based on technical and fundamental analysis. read more
This Wallet Just Transferred $506M Worth Of BTC

This Wallet Just Transferred $506M Worth Of BTC

What happened: $506,062,970 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 1Cd1q5hW3DySdb3b1PzeQ8Jk2D5ajBjvcg read more
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $696M Worth Of Bitcoin

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $696M Worth Of Bitcoin

What happened: $696,990,402 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3QLZTiYWp3a7poaKSxsuXgugpQ4JB73yB8 read more