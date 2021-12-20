Dogecoin 'Beaten' To Space By Another Meme Coin? Why 'SorryElon' Is Trending On Twitter Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
December 20, 2021 4:55 am
DogeBonk (CRYPTO: DOBO) says it has become the first cryptocurrency to be launched into space and took shots at Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s dream of achieving the feat by sending a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-funded mission into space next year.

What Happened: DogeBonk announced on Twitter that it is officially “the first meme coin in space.”

The project behind the token launched the cryptocurrency to the edge of space last week using a stratospheric weather balloon.

The Dogebonk launch event, which was partially funded using the DOBO cryptocurrency, was trending on Twitter under the #SorryElon hashtag. The event was streamed on Twitch on Sunday.

An onboard camera that accompanied the launch shows a banner that displays a Dogebonk meme “bonking” a Dogecoin symbol, while Musk is seen weeping.

The banner is seen floating at the edge of space, with the blue atmosphere of Earth and the sun in the background.

Why It Matters: Musk had tweeted on April Fool’s Day this year that his space company SpaceX will put a “literal Dogecoin on the literal moon.”

Canadian company Geometric Energy Corporation confirmed in May that its DOGE-1 mission to the moon would launch a lunar satellite aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The company added that the mission would be paid for using Dogecoin.

Musk said in June that a new space race has begun after cryptocurrency exchange Bitmex announced plans to send Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to the moon ahead of Dogecoin.

Price Action: DogeBonk is up 18.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.0000001078 at press time. Dogecoin is down 3.8% during the 24-hour period to $0.1656.

