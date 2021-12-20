These Knockoff Coins Are Striking Major Gains Today Even As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Slump

byMadhukumar Warrier
December 20, 2021 12:10 am
Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Sunday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell.

What Happened: Son of Shib (CRYPTO: SON) is up 113.1% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000000009565 at press time. The coin has surged 112.3% against Bitcoin and also gained 110.9% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Universal Floki Coin (CRYPTO: UFLOKI) has gained 53.6% during the past 24 hours to $0.0000001432 and King Floki V2 (CRYPTO: KING) has risen 41.5% during the period to $0.000009693.

MetaDoge (CRYPTO: METADOGE) is up 37.2% over the 24-hour period to $0.0001601.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 0.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1696 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 2.5% over the past 24 hours to $0.00003063.

Why It Matters: Son of Shib, which describes itself as the son of Shiba Inu and is deployed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), says it plans to create an ecosystem utilizing the SON token as the backbone and intends to branch into the non fungible token (NFT) space.

Universal Floki Coin describes itself as a space-themed Floki token on BSC that rewards holders through automatic redistribution. The coin is inspired by Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki.

The coin, which touched an all-time high of $0.0000001458 earlier on Sunday, announced on Twitter that it has reached a market capitalization of $14 million.

King Floki V2 says it is a token on the BSC that has reflections for holders and a weekly lottery system.

The token announced new updates and partnerships during its “Ask Me Anything” session earlier on Sunday.

MetaDoge describes itself as a “memecoin plus utility” in the cryptocurrency sphere.

The token, which touched a new all-time high of $0.0001643 earlier on Sunday, announced on Twitter that it has reached a market capitalization of $8.1 million and currently has over 10,000 holders.

