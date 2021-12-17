$23M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

byBenzinga Insights
December 17, 2021 12:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
$23M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $23,408,240 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:

3EAoLhDDgwa3tGJ8ujrcKwAjtbDyiCASdZ

You can view more details about the transaction here.

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically a bearish signal. Most high networth cryptocurrency traders hold their funds on a hardware wallet, as these devices offer better security than cryptocurrency exchanges. Hardware wallets store investors' private keys offline, securing their digital assets from online hacks.

When whales transfer bitcoin onto an exchange, this typically means they are looking for liquidity. It's unlikely that the investor plans to hold their crypto on Coinbase, as the security risks of holding large amounts of cryptocurrency on an exchange are higher than holding these assets in a hardware wallet. It's likely that this Bitcoin whale is planning either on selling Bitcoin or trading it for other altcoins.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down -3% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

$28M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Binance

$28M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $28,610,345 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: bc1qyhw3fwpnntz39lu0shlsd3hmaalrtwrsjkjfdhzs4t6lglf3km7s4m2vw6 read more
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $723M Worth Of Bitcoin

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $723M Worth Of Bitcoin

What happened: $723,880,170 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 36WRLD1hw43LuDwkdKYvVtLQqnN3pGu6BT read more
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $48M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $48M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $48,080,117 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS read more
Someone Just Sent $45 Million In Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

Someone Just Sent $45 Million In Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $45,179,066 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 17VhTGL4LeQjBpafTVs3cR3QVApRrKUSiY read more