$973M In Dogecoin Transferred To Unknown Wallet After Tesla Announcement

bySamyuktha Sriram
December 16, 2021 1:50 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
$973M In Dogecoin Transferred To Unknown Wallet After Tesla Announcement

On Tuesday, an anonymous whale wallet transferred $973 million in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to two separate wallets.

What Happened: According to an alert from on-chain wallet tracker WhaleStats, a wallet sent 5.4 billion DOGE worth $973 million to two wallets on Dec. 14 at 12:27 UTC.

The transaction cost the sender a total of 4.49 DOGE or 71 cents. 

The first recipient wallet received 80 million DOGE worth $12.6 million, while the second recipient wallet received 5.3 billion DOGE worth $844 million.

The transactions occurred two hours after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla would accept DOGE as payment for merchandise.

The meme coin's price surged 40% after the news but has since erased most of the gains associated with Musk’s announcement.

The last few days have seen a significant amount of whale activity in terms of transfers across the Dogecoin blockchain.

Data from IntoTheBlock revealed that DOGE saw a 148% increase in on-chain transfers exceeding $100,000 between Dec. 14 and 15.

DOGE Price Action: As of Thursday, DOGE was trading at 17 cents, down 0.5% over 24 hours. The coin’s daily trading volume exceeded $1.8 billion, 41% lower than yesterday’s levels.

Photo by Executium on Unsplash.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Nexo Lists Luna On Its Trading Platform

Nexo Lists Luna On Its Trading Platform

Digital asset lending and trading platform Nexo has added layer 1 blockchain Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) to its list of supported assets. What Happened: As of Monday, users can now buy, swap, earn and borrow against LUNA on the Nexo platform. read more
Robinhood Adds Crypto Gift Capability To Platform: Now You Can Send Bitcoin, Doge Presents

Robinhood Adds Crypto Gift Capability To Platform: Now You Can Send Bitcoin, Doge Presents

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) has announced a gifting option just in time for the holidays that has the potential to "keep on giving." read more
Bitstamp Delays SHIB Listing Due To 'Technical Problems'

Bitstamp Delays SHIB Listing Due To 'Technical Problems'

Europe’s largest crypto exchange Bitstamp has postponed its listing of memecoin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) due to “technical difficulties.” read more
Why Is Dogecoin Flat On Its Back Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Flat On Its Back Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded largely flat in the early hours of Thursday. It was up 0.3% at $0.18 over 24 hours. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has risen 2.09% over a seven-day trailing period. read more