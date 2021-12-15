Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
December 15, 2021 12:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Decentralized Social (CRYPTO: DESO) increased by 26.43% to $163.93. The trading volume for this coin is currently $47.28 million, which is 4869.41% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,692,062,721.00.
    Circulating Supply: 10,532,253.89
    Max Supply: 10,808,492.69
  • ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) increased by 18.41% to $0.01. ECOMI's current trading volume totals $15.08 million, a 45.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OMI's estimated market cap is $1,568,969,804.00 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 240,092,131,274.56
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) rose 15.34% to $278.08 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $274.32 million, which is 4.5% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EGLD's estimated market cap is $5,602,806,962.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 20,221,963.00
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) rose 12.28% to $0.26 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.79 million, which is 15.48% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,569,372,927.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 9,715,626,410.30
  • Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
  • Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) rose 12.26% to $90.6 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.32 billion, which is 8.55% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AVAX's estimated market cap is $21,981,913,785.00. Circulating Supply: 243,158,582.51
  • Max Supply: 720,000,000.00
  • Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) is up 11.95% at $16.12. The trading volume for this coin is currently $253.57 million, which is 22.43% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,613,188,094.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) rose 8.41% to $190.55 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 83.46 million, which is 6.89% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $QNT's estimated market cap is $2,558,701,549.00 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47
  • Max Supply: 14,612,493.00

LOSERS

  • Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) fell 1.81% to $0.26 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 447.58 million, which is 34.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XLM's estimated market cap is $6,288,668,047.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 24,642,028,328.61
  • Max Supply: 50,001,802,478.56
  • Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) declined by 1.76% to $1.22 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn's current trading volume totals $16.82 million, a 64.79% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $KLAY's estimated market cap is $3,114,273,469.00 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 2,553,608,130.20
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) declined by 1.24% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $117.11 million, which is 61.3% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XEM's estimated market cap is $1,131,215,948.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999.00
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • NEO (CRYPTO: NEO) decreased by 1.13% to $25.89 over the past 24 hours. NEO's current trading volume totals $142.04 million, a 50.86% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $NEO's estimated market cap is $1,822,347,698.00 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • TRON (CRYPTO: TRX) decreased by 1.13% to $0.09 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.09 billion, which is 40.02% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 8,722,353,233.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 101,878,438,333.33
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) declined by 1.09% to $0.08 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 268.59 million, which is 55.03% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 5,246,501,035.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299.00
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) declined by 1.07% to $3.38 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 36.13 million, which is 69.55% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CELO's estimated market cap is $1,242,856,239.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 367,204,495.00
  • Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Avalanche Up More Than 12% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Avalanche Up More Than 12% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Avalanche's (CRYPTO: AVAX) price rose over 12% reaching as high as $92.47. read more
Cryptocurrency Avalanche Falls More Than 6% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Avalanche Falls More Than 6% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Avalanche's (CRYPTO: AVAX) price has fallen 6.92% to $80.44. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 13% loss, moving from $91.11 to its current price. read more
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Cryptocurrency Avalanche Up More Than 5% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Avalanche Up More Than 5% In 24 hours

Avalanche's (CRYPTO: AVAX) price has increased 5.64% over the past 24 hours to $90.53, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 22.0% loss, moving from $117.07 to its current price. read more