Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Decentralized Social (CRYPTO: DESO) increased by 26.43% to $163.93. The trading volume for this coin is currently $47.28 million, which is 4869.41% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,692,062,721.00.

Circulating Supply: 10,532,253.89

Max Supply: 10,808,492.69

(CRYPTO: OMI) increased by 18.41% to $0.01. ECOMI's current trading volume totals $15.08 million, a 45.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OMI's estimated market cap is $1,568,969,804.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 240,092,131,274.56

240,092,131,274.56 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) rose 15.34% to $278.08 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $274.32 million, which is 4.5% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EGLD's estimated market cap is $5,602,806,962.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 20,221,963.00

Not Available Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) rose 12.28% to $0.26 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.79 million, which is 15.48% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,569,372,927.00.

(CRYPTO: XRD) rose 12.28% to $0.26 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.79 million, which is 15.48% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,569,372,927.00. Circulating Supply: 9,715,626,410.30

9,715,626,410.30 Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

720,000,000.00 Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) is up 11.95% at $16.12. The trading volume for this coin is currently $253.57 million, which is 22.43% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,613,188,094.00.

(CRYPTO: WAVES) is up 11.95% at $16.12. The trading volume for this coin is currently $253.57 million, which is 22.43% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,613,188,094.00. Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00

100,000,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) rose 8.41% to $190.55 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 83.46 million, which is 6.89% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $QNT's estimated market cap is $2,558,701,549.00 as of today.

13,413,953.47 Max Supply: 14,612,493.00

LOSERS

Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) fell 1.81% to $0.26 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 447.58 million, which is 34.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XLM's estimated market cap is $6,288,668,047.00.

24,642,028,328.61 Max Supply: 50,001,802,478.56

50,001,802,478.56 Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) declined by 1.76% to $1.22 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn's current trading volume totals $16.82 million, a 64.79% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $KLAY's estimated market cap is $3,114,273,469.00 as of today.

2,553,608,130.20 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) declined by 1.24% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $117.11 million, which is 61.3% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XEM's estimated market cap is $1,131,215,948.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999.00

Not Available NEO (CRYPTO: NEO) decreased by 1.13% to $25.89 over the past 24 hours. NEO's current trading volume totals $142.04 million, a 50.86% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $NEO's estimated market cap is $1,822,347,698.00 as of today.

70,530,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available TRON (CRYPTO: TRX) decreased by 1.13% to $0.09 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.09 billion, which is 40.02% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 8,722,353,233.00.

101,878,438,333.33 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) declined by 1.09% to $0.08 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 268.59 million, which is 55.03% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 5,246,501,035.00.

66,760,741,299.00 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) declined by 1.07% to $3.38 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 36.13 million, which is 69.55% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CELO's estimated market cap is $1,242,856,239.00.

367,204,495.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

