byBenzinga Insights
December 13, 2021 9:40 am
Sushi & ECOMI Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) rose 11.88% to $6.12 over the past 24 hours. Sushi’s current trading volume totals $423.86 million, a 21.69% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SUSHI’s estimated market cap is $1,183,432,165.00.
    Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86
    Max Supply: 250,000,000.00
  • Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) increased by 8.08% to $472.45. Olympus’s current trading volume totals $84.46 million, a 1.62% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,867,892,704.00.
    Circulating Supply: 6,066,221.10
    Max Supply: 6,897,078.42
  • ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) rose 5.58% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $7.23 million, a 30.2% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,375,646,019.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 240,092,131,274.27
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) is up 1.51% at $27.46. The trading volume for this coin is currently $600.43 million, which is 22.24% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OKB’s estimated market cap is $7,213,442,674.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) increased by 1.33% to $110.78. Trading volume for this coin is 1.66 thousand, which is 100.0% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,081,989,379.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.40
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Lido Staked Ether (CRYPTO: STETH) decreased by 1.5% to $3947.03 over the past 24 hours. Lido Staked Ether’s current trading volume totals $3.88 million, a 71.77% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,198,591,815.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,570,410.34
    Max Supply: 1,570,410.34
  • Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) fell 1.47% to $2.34 over the past 24 hours. Loopring’s current trading volume totals $222.06 million, a 68.36% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LRC’s estimated market cap is $2,914,317,735.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94
    Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00
  • Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell 1.38% to $3986.04 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum’s current trading volume totals $16.50 billion, a 24.94% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETH’s estimated market cap is $474,376,990,519.00.
    Circulating Supply: 118,722,543.31
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) decreased by 1.28% to $3.8 over the past 24 hours. Celsius Network’s current trading volume totals $1.91 million, a 73.21% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,607,722,249.00.
    Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) decreased by 1.23% to $1.11 over the past 24 hours. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $41.14 million, a 71.61% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $3,101,520,304.00.
    Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) declined by 1.19% to $3.63 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 254.81 million, which is 34.06% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CRV’s estimated market cap is $1,425,336,144.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39
    Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00
  • FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) decreased by 1.15% to $40.07 over the past 24 hours. FTX Token’s current trading volume totals $70.56 million, a 85.19% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $FTT’s estimated market cap is $5,589,875,197.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 139,295,691.32
    Max Supply: 335,165,027.39

