Sushi & ECOMI Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) rose 11.88% to $6.12 over the past 24 hours. Sushi’s current trading volume totals $423.86 million, a 21.69% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SUSHI’s estimated market cap is $1,183,432,165.00.

Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86

Max Supply: 250,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 6,066,221.10

Max Supply: 6,897,078.42

Circulating Supply: 240,092,131,274.27

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.40

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Lido Staked Ether (CRYPTO: STETH) decreased by 1.5% to $3947.03 over the past 24 hours. Lido Staked Ether’s current trading volume totals $3.88 million, a 71.77% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,198,591,815.00.

Circulating Supply: 1,570,410.34

Max Supply: 1,570,410.34

Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94

Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

Circulating Supply: 118,722,543.31

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39

Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00

Circulating Supply: 139,295,691.32

Max Supply: 335,165,027.39

