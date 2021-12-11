This Ethereum-Based Altcoin Soars 1,288% In One Week, Surpasses $400M Market Cap

byBibhu Pattnaik
December 11, 2021 1:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Ethereum-Based Altcoin Soars 1,288% In One Week, Surpasses $400M Market Cap

A little-known altcoin Circuits of Value (COVAL) rose by 1,288% this week after a seven-day low of $0.018 to a fresh all-time high of $0.25 on Dec 9, according to CoinMarketCap. 

The low-cap Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) token was listed by the top U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN).

Coinbase Pro listed the COVAL on Monday and then added retail support for COVAL on Coinbase.com.

COVAL's market cap was about $42 million on Dec. 5 and then moved up past $414 million later in the week. 

Launched in 2014, the Circuits of Value is blockchain's first composite token. 

It allows the users to trade in multiple tokens from any blockchain on any Ethereum Virtual Machine. 

Using the Emblem Vault, described by developers as an entire wallet inside a token, users can package multiple assets into single blockchain transactions. 

COVAL token powers the Emblem DeFi platform. Emblem allows the users to create their own ETH, ERC-20, and NFT combinations, and to convert them into a single, tradable token called Vault.

At the time of publication, COVAL was trading at $0.15, down almost 30% in the past 24 hours, with a current market cap of $149 million.

Related Link: Ethereum Classic May Need To Cross Above A Key Level

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

What's Going On With The Crypto Market This Weekend

What's Going On With The Crypto Market This Weekend

The cryptocurrency market has been stuck in a rut since peaking in early November. The weekend has brought some relief to the market, with most major cryptos turning green. read more
Here Are The Most-Discussed Cryptos On Twitter In November; Shiba Inu Beats Biggies Fair And Square

Here Are The Most-Discussed Cryptos On Twitter In November; Shiba Inu Beats Biggies Fair And Square

High-flying cryptocurrencies have fallen back to earth from stratospheric levels amid profit taking that gained momentum following the emergence of the omicron variant threat. Notwithstanding the current lean patch, digital currencies are hugely popular with investors. read more
Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Sold For 96 ETH

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Sold For 96 ETH

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is an exclusive community for holders of the ape and mutant themed NFT collections on Ethereum's blockchain. Commonly referred to as the Bored Apes, only 10,000 generative art pieces will ever be in existence. read more
CryptoPunk NFT Sold For 250 ETH

CryptoPunk NFT Sold For 250 ETH

CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. read more