Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Gala (CRYPTO: GALA) rose 9.86% to $0.52 over the past 24 hours. Gala’s current trading volume totals $1.15 billion, a 84.51% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $GALA’s estimated market cap is $3,920,868,767.00.

Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32

Max Supply: 50,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: GALA) rose 9.86% to $0.52 over the past 24 hours. Gala’s current trading volume totals $1.15 billion, a 84.51% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $GALA’s estimated market cap is $3,920,868,767.00. 7,542,496,572.32 50,000,000,000.00 Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) increased by 6.99% to $8.95. Near’s current trading volume totals $600.74 million, a 94.88% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $5,146,111,775.00.

Circulating Supply: 572,960,489.31

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: NEAR) increased by 6.99% to $8.95. Near’s current trading volume totals $600.74 million, a 94.88% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $5,146,111,775.00. 572,960,489.31 1,000,000,000.00 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) rose 4.56% to $0.89 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $4.50 billion, which is 2.72% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 42,248,991,739.00.

Circulating Supply: 47,247,295,769.00

Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: XRP) rose 4.56% to $0.89 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $4.50 billion, which is 2.72% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 42,248,991,739.00. 47,247,295,769.00 100,000,000,000.00 Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) is up 1.78% at $3.82. Trading volume for this coin is 123.25 million, which is 6.89% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,412,760,561.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 367,204,495.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: CELO) is up 1.78% at $3.82. Trading volume for this coin is 123.25 million, which is 6.89% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,412,760,561.00 as of today. 367,204,495.00 1,000,000,000.00 LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) is up 1.31% at $3.67. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $577.16 thousand, a 57.49% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,449,792,698.00.

Circulating Supply: 939,879,933.90

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: LEO) is up 1.31% at $3.67. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $577.16 thousand, a 57.49% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,449,792,698.00. 939,879,933.90 Not Available Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) is up 1.08% at $9.76. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $149.33 million, a 14.01% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,564,679,600.00.

Circulating Supply: 159,308,566.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

LOSERS

USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC) decreased by 1.58% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. USD Coin’s current trading volume totals $2.01 billion, a 37.56% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $USDC’s estimated market cap is $40,824,408,367.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 41,043,801,503.89

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: USDC) decreased by 1.58% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. USD Coin’s current trading volume totals $2.01 billion, a 37.56% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $USDC’s estimated market cap is $40,824,408,367.00 as of today. 41,043,801,503.89 Not Available LINK (CRYPTO: LN) declined by 1.55% to $251.7 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 5.19 million, which is 10.72% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,499,335,987.00.

Circulating Supply: 5,976,007.63

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: LN) declined by 1.55% to $251.7 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 5.19 million, which is 10.72% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,499,335,987.00. 5,976,007.63 Not Available TerraUSD (CRYPTO: UST) decreased by 1.33% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $172.39 million, which is 69.76% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,518,702,065.00.

Circulating Supply: 8,541,666,188.17

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: UST) decreased by 1.33% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $172.39 million, which is 69.76% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,518,702,065.00. 8,541,666,188.17 Not Available Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) declined by 1.32% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 56.59 billion, which is 31.08% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 77,041,831,725.00.

Circulating Supply: 77,353,290,049.22

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: USDT) declined by 1.32% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 56.59 billion, which is 31.08% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 77,041,831,725.00. 77,353,290,049.22 Not Available TrueUSD (CRYPTO: TUSD) declined by 1.28% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 105.62 million, which is 22.42% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TUSD’s estimated market cap is $1,279,038,313.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 1,286,273,743.72

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: TUSD) declined by 1.28% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 105.62 million, which is 22.42% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TUSD’s estimated market cap is $1,279,038,313.00 as of today. 1,286,273,743.72 Not Available Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) fell 1.2% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $77.09 million, which is 29.7% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AMP’s estimated market cap is $2,719,596,807.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

(CRYPTO: AMP) fell 1.2% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $77.09 million, which is 29.7% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AMP’s estimated market cap is $2,719,596,807.00 as of today. 48,013,928,909.16 99,225,164,238.50 Dai (CRYPTO: DAI) declined by 1.17% to $0.99 over the past 24 hours. Dai’s current trading volume totals $448.56 million, a 23.03% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $DAI’s estimated market cap is $8,888,856,409.00.

Circulating Supply: 8,941,280,964.55

Max Supply: 8,941,280,964.55

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.