Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) is up 28.05% at $5.41. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.33 billion, which is 178.48% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XTZ’s estimated market cap is $4,674,567,905.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 869,071,455.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: XTZ) is up 28.05% at $5.41. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.33 billion, which is 178.48% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XTZ’s estimated market cap is $4,674,567,905.00 as of today. 869,071,455.00 Not Available EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) is up 15.14% at $3.78. EOS’s current trading volume totals $1.74 billion, a 37.55% increase from its 100-day average volume. $EOS’s estimated market cap is $3,693,085,454.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 976,649,113.62

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: EOS) is up 15.14% at $3.78. EOS’s current trading volume totals $1.74 billion, a 37.55% increase from its 100-day average volume. $EOS’s estimated market cap is $3,693,085,454.00 as of today. 976,649,113.62 Not Available Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) increased by 12.56% to $23.06. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.75 billion, which is 39.24% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 10,715,373,809.00.

Circulating Supply: 467,009,553.92

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: LINK) increased by 12.56% to $23.06. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.75 billion, which is 39.24% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 10,715,373,809.00. 467,009,553.92 1,000,000,000.00 Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) rose 11.5% to $8.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 286.37 million, which is 6.08% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $4,719,987,333.00.

Circulating Supply: 571,849,886.89

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: NEAR) rose 11.5% to $8.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 286.37 million, which is 6.08% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $4,719,987,333.00. 571,849,886.89 1,000,000,000.00 Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) is up 10.93% at $9.6. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $111.14 million, a 14.99% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,526,464,878.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 159,308,566.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: HT) is up 10.93% at $9.6. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $111.14 million, a 14.99% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,526,464,878.00 as of today. 159,308,566.25 500,000,000.00 The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) rose 8.93% to $0.77 over the past 24 hours. The Graph’s current trading volume totals $214.95 million, a 4.96% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $GRT’s estimated market cap is $3,801,085,074.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 4,956,845,231.00

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: GRT) rose 8.93% to $0.77 over the past 24 hours. The Graph’s current trading volume totals $214.95 million, a 4.96% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $GRT’s estimated market cap is $3,801,085,074.00 as of today. 4,956,845,231.00 10,000,000,000.00 Spell Token (CRYPTO: SPELL) increased by 7.49% to $0.02. The trading volume for this coin is currently $311.19 million, which is 564.51% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,363,348,109.00.

Circulating Supply: 77,158,775,943.27

Max Supply: 210,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) decreased by 1.6% to $43.35 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 105.38 million, which is 80.13% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,996,980,299.00.

Circulating Supply: 139,295,691.32

Max Supply: 335,165,027.39

(CRYPTO: FTT) decreased by 1.6% to $43.35 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 105.38 million, which is 80.13% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,996,980,299.00. 139,295,691.32 335,165,027.39 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) decreased by 1.54% to $50819 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 29.61 billion, which is 20.12% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTC’s estimated market cap is $951,814,799,158.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 18,895,212.00

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: BTC) decreased by 1.54% to $50819 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 29.61 billion, which is 20.12% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTC’s estimated market cap is $951,814,799,158.00 as of today. 18,895,212.00 21,000,000.00 eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) declined by 1.51% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 50.42 million, which is 72.46% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,487,774,002.00.

Circulating Supply: 18,918,164,646,789.40

Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: XEC) declined by 1.51% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 50.42 million, which is 72.46% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,487,774,002.00. 18,918,164,646,789.40 21,000,000,000,000.00 VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) declined by 1.34% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. VeChain’s current trading volume totals $499.62 million, a 21.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $VET’s estimated market cap is $6,327,473,854.00.

Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: VET) declined by 1.34% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. VeChain’s current trading volume totals $499.62 million, a 21.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $VET’s estimated market cap is $6,327,473,854.00. 66,760,741,299.00 Not Available Compound (CRYPTO: COMP) fell 1.28% to $227.2 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 74.11 million, which is 53.32% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $COMP’s estimated market cap is $1,408,522,785.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 6,205,420.33

Max Supply: 10,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: COMP) fell 1.28% to $227.2 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 74.11 million, which is 53.32% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $COMP’s estimated market cap is $1,408,522,785.00 as of today. 6,205,420.33 10,000,000.00 cUSDC (CRYPTO: CUSDC) fell 1.07% to $0.02 over the past 24 hours. cUSDC’s current trading volume totals $36.67 million, a 37.59% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,821,433,552.00.

Circulating Supply: 170,134,914,735.92

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: CUSDC) fell 1.07% to $0.02 over the past 24 hours. cUSDC’s current trading volume totals $36.67 million, a 37.59% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,821,433,552.00. 170,134,914,735.92 Not Available cDAI (CRYPTO: CDAI) declined by 1.07% to $0.02 over the past 24 hours. cDAI’s current trading volume totals $17.24 million, a 65.77% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CDAI’s estimated market cap is $4,647,387,056.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 213,492,979,386.48

Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.