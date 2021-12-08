Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
December 8, 2021 10:01 am
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) is up 28.05% at $5.41. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.33 billion, which is 178.48% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XTZ’s estimated market cap is $4,674,567,905.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 869,071,455.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) is up 15.14% at $3.78. EOS’s current trading volume totals $1.74 billion, a 37.55% increase from its 100-day average volume. $EOS’s estimated market cap is $3,693,085,454.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 976,649,113.62
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) increased by 12.56% to $23.06. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.75 billion, which is 39.24% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 10,715,373,809.00.
    Circulating Supply: 467,009,553.92
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) rose 11.5% to $8.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 286.37 million, which is 6.08% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $4,719,987,333.00.
    Circulating Supply: 571,849,886.89
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) is up 10.93% at $9.6. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $111.14 million, a 14.99% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,526,464,878.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 159,308,566.25
    Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
  • The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) rose 8.93% to $0.77 over the past 24 hours. The Graph’s current trading volume totals $214.95 million, a 4.96% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $GRT’s estimated market cap is $3,801,085,074.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 4,956,845,231.00
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • Spell Token (CRYPTO: SPELL) increased by 7.49% to $0.02. The trading volume for this coin is currently $311.19 million, which is 564.51% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,363,348,109.00.
    Circulating Supply: 77,158,775,943.27
    Max Supply: 210,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) decreased by 1.6% to $43.35 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 105.38 million, which is 80.13% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,996,980,299.00.
    Circulating Supply: 139,295,691.32
    Max Supply: 335,165,027.39
  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) decreased by 1.54% to $50819 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 29.61 billion, which is 20.12% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTC’s estimated market cap is $951,814,799,158.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 18,895,212.00
    Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
  • eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) declined by 1.51% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 50.42 million, which is 72.46% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,487,774,002.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,918,164,646,789.40
    Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00
  • VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) declined by 1.34% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. VeChain’s current trading volume totals $499.62 million, a 21.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $VET’s estimated market cap is $6,327,473,854.00.
    Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Compound (CRYPTO: COMP) fell 1.28% to $227.2 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 74.11 million, which is 53.32% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $COMP’s estimated market cap is $1,408,522,785.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 6,205,420.33
    Max Supply: 10,000,000.00
  • cUSDC (CRYPTO: CUSDC) fell 1.07% to $0.02 over the past 24 hours. cUSDC’s current trading volume totals $36.67 million, a 37.59% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,821,433,552.00.
    Circulating Supply: 170,134,914,735.92
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • cDAI (CRYPTO: CDAI) declined by 1.07% to $0.02 over the past 24 hours. cDAI’s current trading volume totals $17.24 million, a 65.77% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CDAI’s estimated market cap is $4,647,387,056.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 213,492,979,386.48
    Max Supply: Not Available

