Crypto-Friendly Travala Now Accepts Shiba Inu For Booking Vacations

Users can now use Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to book luxury vacations in over 230 countries using crypto-friendly travel booking platform Travala.com.

What Happened: In an announcement on Tuesday, Travala said it has added support for meme-based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu as a means of payment for 3 million travel products worldwide.

Congratulations to @Shibtoken for winning the token battle on #Travala.$SHIB is now listed as a payment method method on https://t.co/CL8FxBfPc0 to book over 3M travel products worldwide Join the $AVA Smart program to get up to 13% additional savings 👉 https://t.co/iqw9MLLbew pic.twitter.com/YiHDQvt2gN — Travala.com (@travalacom) December 7, 2021

Travala.com has its own native crypto token AVA (CRYPTO: AVA). The travel site reported total revenue of $7.2 million for November, a 683% increase year-over-year. Additionally, 82% of all bookings last month were paid with cryptocurrencies.

The platform currently accepts more than 28 different cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What Else: SHIB’s recent popularity has led a number of merchants to begin accepting the meme-based crypto as a means of payment.

Most recently, tech retailer Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) said it would accept SHIB as a means of payment.

Major theatre-chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) also plans to accept SHIB for online payments within the next four months.

Price Action: As of Wednesday morning, SHIB was trading at $0.00003688, after a slight drop of 0.72% in the last 24 hours.

Photo: Andre Tan on Unsplash