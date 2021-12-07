Frax, Huobi Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Spell Token (CRYPTO: SPELL) increased by 46.01% to $0.02. Spell Token’s current trading volume totals $276.26 million, a 528.41% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,479,072,990.00.

Circulating Supply: 76,406,644,574.01

Max Supply: 210,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 868,961,131.58

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 5,976,007.04

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 11,458,332,619.10

Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79

Circulating Supply: 1,063,046,174.93

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39

Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00

LOSERS

Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) decreased by 5.06% to $10.7 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $58.27 million, which is 54.75% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,745,941,815.00.

Circulating Supply: 161,048,237.80

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

Circulating Supply: 1,328,574,681.91

Max Supply: 1,328,574,681.91

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 159,308,566.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 6,305,523,307.24

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.