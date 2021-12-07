This Is The One Thing You Should NOT Do When Trading The Dip In Bitcoin — Crypto Breakdown, December 7, 2021
The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space
- Why time in the markets beats timing the market.
- What is dollar cost averaging?
- On this episode of The Crypto Breakdown, host Joe Dewitt talks about how to apply the old saying "Buy The Rumor, Sell The News" to crypto assets.
- Why Ethereum is more bullish than Bitcoin
- Plus the critical level for Dogecoin.
- Listen to the full episode here:
Follow Benzinga Cryptocurrency On Social Media
Subscribe To The Crypto Breakdown Podcast Here for Crypto news and technical analysis to start your day.
NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE
The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.