This Is The One Thing You Should NOT Do When Trading The Dip In Bitcoin — Crypto Breakdown, December 7, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
December 7, 2021 3:11 pm
The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space

  • Why time in the markets beats timing the market.
  • What is dollar cost averaging?
  • On this episode of The Crypto Breakdown, host Joe Dewitt talks about how to apply the old saying "Buy The Rumor, Sell The News" to crypto assets.
  • Why Ethereum is more bullish than Bitcoin
  • Plus the critical level for Dogecoin.
  • Listen to the full episode here:

