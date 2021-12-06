Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) is up 27.8% at $0.0. BitTorrent’s current trading volume totals $2.26 billion, a 323.91% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTT’s estimated market cap is $2,987,759,182.00.

Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,916,739.14

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94

Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

Circulating Supply: 246,590,009.86

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 313,697,261.84

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32

Max Supply: 50,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 237,689,829,874.56

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) fell 1.55% to $1.7 over the past 24 hours. Algorand’s current trading volume totals $846.51 million, a 31.44% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 10,813,036,441.00.

Circulating Supply: 6,291,427,191.23

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,041,764.54

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 305,774,282.67

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 6,795,523.65

Max Supply: 6,795,523.65

