Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers
GAINERS
- BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) is up 27.8% at $0.0. BitTorrent’s current trading volume totals $2.26 billion, a 323.91% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTT’s estimated market cap is $2,987,759,182.00.
Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) increased by 19.58% to $146.26. The trading volume for this coin is currently $609.49 million, which is 126.88% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,753,484,767.00.
Circulating Supply: 18,916,739.14
Max Supply: Not Available
- Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) is up 12.78% at $2.28. Trading volume for this coin is 575.27 million, which is 16.47% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LRC’s estimated market cap is $2,853,815,158.00.
Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94
Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00
- PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) increased by 11.1% to $12.07. Trading volume for this coin is 256.76 million, which is 23.76% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,986,232,157.00.
Circulating Supply: 246,590,009.86
Max Supply: Not Available
- Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) increased by 10.78% to $3.86. Trading volume for this coin is 68.32 million, which is 27.89% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MINA’s estimated market cap is $1,193,205,773.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 313,697,261.84
Max Supply: Not Available
- Gala (CRYPTO: GALA) rose 10.13% to $0.52 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $616.52 million, which is 2.7% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,739,411,654.00.
Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32
Max Supply: 50,000,000,000.00
- ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) increased by 9.05% to $0.01. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $11.12 million, a 10.05% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,245,179,130.00.
Circulating Supply: 237,689,829,874.56
Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) fell 1.55% to $1.7 over the past 24 hours. Algorand’s current trading volume totals $846.51 million, a 31.44% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 10,813,036,441.00.
Circulating Supply: 6,291,427,191.23
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) decreased by 1.43% to $2.67 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 331.50 million, which is 10.28% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ENJ’s estimated market cap is $2,511,305,894.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) fell 1.35% to $0.56 over the past 24 hours. Crypto.com Coin’s current trading volume totals $418.28 million, a 19.2% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 14,199,683,835.00.
Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) decreased by 1.29% to $196.34 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 160.85 million, which is 29.25% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,555,088,276.00.
Circulating Supply: 18,041,764.54
Max Supply: Not Available
- IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) fell 1.18% to $1.14 over the past 24 hours. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $84.99 million, a 46.4% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $3,185,040,141.00.
Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28
Max Supply: Not Available
- Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) decreased by 1.1% to $189.81 over the past 24 hours. Solana’s current trading volume totals $3.38 billion, a 7.56% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $SOL’s estimated market cap is $58,354,885,469.00.
Circulating Supply: 305,774,282.67
Max Supply: Not Available
- Marinade staked SOL (CRYPTO: MSOL) decreased by 1.02% to $192.34 over the past 24 hours. Marinade staked SOL’s current trading volume totals $171.74 million, a 164.56% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MSOL’s estimated market cap is $1,308,968,637.00.
Circulating Supply: 6,795,523.65
Max Supply: 6,795,523.65
