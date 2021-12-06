Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
December 6, 2021 4:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) is up 27.8% at $0.0. BitTorrent’s current trading volume totals $2.26 billion, a 323.91% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTT’s estimated market cap is $2,987,759,182.00.
    Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) increased by 19.58% to $146.26. The trading volume for this coin is currently $609.49 million, which is 126.88% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,753,484,767.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,916,739.14
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) is up 12.78% at $2.28. Trading volume for this coin is 575.27 million, which is 16.47% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LRC’s estimated market cap is $2,853,815,158.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94
    Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00
  • PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) increased by 11.1% to $12.07. Trading volume for this coin is 256.76 million, which is 23.76% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,986,232,157.00.
    Circulating Supply: 246,590,009.86
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) increased by 10.78% to $3.86. Trading volume for this coin is 68.32 million, which is 27.89% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MINA’s estimated market cap is $1,193,205,773.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 313,697,261.84
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Gala (CRYPTO: GALA) rose 10.13% to $0.52 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $616.52 million, which is 2.7% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,739,411,654.00.
    Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32
    Max Supply: 50,000,000,000.00
  • ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) increased by 9.05% to $0.01. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $11.12 million, a 10.05% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,245,179,130.00.
    Circulating Supply: 237,689,829,874.56
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) fell 1.55% to $1.7 over the past 24 hours. Algorand’s current trading volume totals $846.51 million, a 31.44% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 10,813,036,441.00.
    Circulating Supply: 6,291,427,191.23
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) decreased by 1.43% to $2.67 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 331.50 million, which is 10.28% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ENJ’s estimated market cap is $2,511,305,894.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) fell 1.35% to $0.56 over the past 24 hours. Crypto.com Coin’s current trading volume totals $418.28 million, a 19.2% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 14,199,683,835.00.
    Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) decreased by 1.29% to $196.34 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 160.85 million, which is 29.25% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,555,088,276.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,041,764.54
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) fell 1.18% to $1.14 over the past 24 hours. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $84.99 million, a 46.4% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $3,185,040,141.00.
    Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) decreased by 1.1% to $189.81 over the past 24 hours. Solana’s current trading volume totals $3.38 billion, a 7.56% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $SOL’s estimated market cap is $58,354,885,469.00.
    Circulating Supply: 305,774,282.67
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Marinade staked SOL (CRYPTO: MSOL) decreased by 1.02% to $192.34 over the past 24 hours. Marinade staked SOL’s current trading volume totals $171.74 million, a 164.56% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MSOL’s estimated market cap is $1,308,968,637.00.
    Circulating Supply: 6,795,523.65
    Max Supply: 6,795,523.65

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Cryptocurrency Algorand Up More Than 6% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Algorand Up More Than 6% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Algorand's (CRYPTO: ALGO) price rose 6.79% to $1.97. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 15.0% gain, moving from $1.73 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3.56. read more
Cardano, Algorand Among Top Crypto Movers For Today

Cardano, Algorand Among Top Crypto Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more