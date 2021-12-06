Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) rose 16.49% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent’s current trading volume totals $1.79 billion, a 235.51% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BTT’s estimated market cap is $2,722,123,298.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 976,424,820.70

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 265,115,438.19

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 940,064,313.90

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 246,495,113.62

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,492,976,103.45

Max Supply: 1,500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 868,850,952.82

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) declined by 2.22% to $438.79 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Cash’s current trading volume totals $2.60 billion, a 59.89% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,323,765,586.00.

Circulating Supply: 18,919,774.90

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 18,893,018.00

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90

Max Supply: 168,137,035.90

Circulating Supply: 256,689.84

Max Supply: 256,689.84

Circulating Supply: 39,884.08

Max Supply: 39,884.08

Circulating Supply: 237,689,829,873.75

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999.00

Max Supply: Not Available

