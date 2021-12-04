Bitcoin Plummets 18% To 47K

byBenzinga Insights
December 4, 2021 7:22 am
Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has fallen 17.98% to $46,887. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 15.0% loss, moving from $54,877.28 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has increased 91.0% over the past week while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 0.2% to over 18.89 million which makes up an estimated 89.96% of its max supply, which is 21.00 million. The current market cap ranking for BTC is #1 at 885.67 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Bitcoin?

