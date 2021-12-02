Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 6.63% at $64.82. Terra’s current trading volume totals $2.71 billion, a 136.61% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $25,239,746,177.00.
Circulating Supply: 388,914,172.48
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is up 5.6% at $1.7. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $2.75 billion, a 8.2% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ADA’s estimated market cap is $54,233,999,971.00.
Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41
Max Supply: 45,000,000,000.00
- OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) rose 5.12% to $27.14 over the past 24 hours. OKB’s current trading volume totals $640.53 million, a 45.43% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,196,811,585.00.
Circulating Supply: 265,115,438.19
Max Supply: Not Available
- IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) rose 4.48% to $1.49 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 127.72 million, which is 18.09% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $4,155,048,897.00.
Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28
Max Supply: Not Available
- Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) rose 2.49% to $22.41 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $476.01 million, which is 11.59% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $UNI’s estimated market cap is $10,190,649,257.00.
Circulating Supply: 452,944,287.05
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) increased by 1.65% to $9.7. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $119.72 million, a 8.48% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,545,877,750.00.
Circulating Supply: 159,308,566.25
Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
LOSERS
- Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) declined by 1.53% to $1.54 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $57.79 million, a 11.13% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,886,020,319.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 2,530,089,836.60
Max Supply: Not Available
- Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) fell 1.28% to $38.87 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 25.86 million, which is 29.85% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,919,172,180.00.
Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98
Max Supply: 223,000,000.00
- Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) decreased by 1.26% to $149.7 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV’s current trading volume totals $140.49 million, a 47.72% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,837,453,289.00.
Circulating Supply: 18,912,845.39
Max Supply: Not Available
- Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) decreased by 1.18% to $17.23 over the past 24 hours. Kadena’s current trading volume totals $59.24 million, a 72.58% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $KDA’s estimated market cap is $2,761,366,568.00.
Circulating Supply: 160,676,661.68
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) decreased by 1.14% to $0.21 over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin’s current trading volume totals $1.83 billion, a 11.85% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $DOGE’s estimated market cap is $28,297,926,345.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 132,358,930,217.21
Max Supply: Not Available
- Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) decreased by 1.14% to $235.77 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 186.51 million, which is 19.46% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XMR’s estimated market cap is $4,235,526,160.00.
Circulating Supply: 18,039,368.33
Max Supply: Not Available
- LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 1.07% to $3.34 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $828.31 thousand, a 43.65% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,157,358,438.00.
Circulating Supply: 940,407,194.90
Max Supply: Not Available
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
