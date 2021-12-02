Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 6.63% at $64.82. Terra’s current trading volume totals $2.71 billion, a 136.61% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $25,239,746,177.00.

Circulating Supply: 388,914,172.48

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 6.63% at $64.82. Terra’s current trading volume totals $2.71 billion, a 136.61% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $25,239,746,177.00. 388,914,172.48 1,000,000,000.00 Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is up 5.6% at $1.7. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $2.75 billion, a 8.2% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ADA’s estimated market cap is $54,233,999,971.00.

Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41

Max Supply: 45,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: ADA) is up 5.6% at $1.7. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $2.75 billion, a 8.2% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ADA’s estimated market cap is $54,233,999,971.00. 32,066,390,668.41 45,000,000,000.00 OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) rose 5.12% to $27.14 over the past 24 hours. OKB’s current trading volume totals $640.53 million, a 45.43% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,196,811,585.00.

Circulating Supply: 265,115,438.19

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: OKB) rose 5.12% to $27.14 over the past 24 hours. OKB’s current trading volume totals $640.53 million, a 45.43% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,196,811,585.00. 265,115,438.19 Not Available IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) rose 4.48% to $1.49 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 127.72 million, which is 18.09% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $4,155,048,897.00.

Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: MIOTA) rose 4.48% to $1.49 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 127.72 million, which is 18.09% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $4,155,048,897.00. 2,779,530,283.28 Not Available Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) rose 2.49% to $22.41 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $476.01 million, which is 11.59% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $UNI’s estimated market cap is $10,190,649,257.00.

Circulating Supply: 452,944,287.05

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: UNI) rose 2.49% to $22.41 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $476.01 million, which is 11.59% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $UNI’s estimated market cap is $10,190,649,257.00. 452,944,287.05 1,000,000,000.00 Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) increased by 1.65% to $9.7. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $119.72 million, a 8.48% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,545,877,750.00.

Circulating Supply: 159,308,566.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

LOSERS

Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) declined by 1.53% to $1.54 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $57.79 million, a 11.13% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,886,020,319.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 2,530,089,836.60

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: KLAY) declined by 1.53% to $1.54 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $57.79 million, a 11.13% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,886,020,319.00 as of today. 2,530,089,836.60 Not Available Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) fell 1.28% to $38.87 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 25.86 million, which is 29.85% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,919,172,180.00.

Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98

Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: HNT) fell 1.28% to $38.87 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 25.86 million, which is 29.85% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,919,172,180.00. 100,539,361.98 223,000,000.00 Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) decreased by 1.26% to $149.7 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV’s current trading volume totals $140.49 million, a 47.72% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,837,453,289.00.

Circulating Supply: 18,912,845.39

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: BSV) decreased by 1.26% to $149.7 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV’s current trading volume totals $140.49 million, a 47.72% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,837,453,289.00. 18,912,845.39 Not Available Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) decreased by 1.18% to $17.23 over the past 24 hours. Kadena’s current trading volume totals $59.24 million, a 72.58% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $KDA’s estimated market cap is $2,761,366,568.00.

Circulating Supply: 160,676,661.68

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: KDA) decreased by 1.18% to $17.23 over the past 24 hours. Kadena’s current trading volume totals $59.24 million, a 72.58% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $KDA’s estimated market cap is $2,761,366,568.00. 160,676,661.68 1,000,000,000.00 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) decreased by 1.14% to $0.21 over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin’s current trading volume totals $1.83 billion, a 11.85% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $DOGE’s estimated market cap is $28,297,926,345.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 132,358,930,217.21

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: DOGE) decreased by 1.14% to $0.21 over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin’s current trading volume totals $1.83 billion, a 11.85% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $DOGE’s estimated market cap is $28,297,926,345.00 as of today. 132,358,930,217.21 Not Available Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) decreased by 1.14% to $235.77 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 186.51 million, which is 19.46% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XMR’s estimated market cap is $4,235,526,160.00.

Circulating Supply: 18,039,368.33

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: XMR) decreased by 1.14% to $235.77 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 186.51 million, which is 19.46% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XMR’s estimated market cap is $4,235,526,160.00. 18,039,368.33 Not Available LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 1.07% to $3.34 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $828.31 thousand, a 43.65% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,157,358,438.00.

Circulating Supply: 940,407,194.90

Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.