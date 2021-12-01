This Wallet Just Transferred $52M Worth Of ETH

byBenzinga Insights
December 1, 2021 1:14 pm
This Wallet Just Transferred $52M Worth Of ETH

What happened: $52,468,932.00 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x9fc6bef0702cf47dcd2e5a42b48e19aed8732499

$52 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xad132dab2782aca6e0be99170b8c30499ef0915c

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here.

According to Glassnode, there are 149,884.00 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

Price Action: Ethereum is up 2% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

