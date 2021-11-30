NEXO, Compound Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) increased by 28.26% to $2.72. Stacks’s current trading volume totals $175.63 million, a 156.38% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $STX’s estimated market cap is $2,858,296,168.00.

Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 549,151,548,511,771.62

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 391,044,052.68

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 77,073,331.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 3,960,000,000.00

Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 9,701,933,321.11

Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) decreased by 1.72% to $50.97 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 162.48 million, which is 69.82% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FTT’s estimated market cap is $7,119,374,170.00.

Circulating Supply: 139,460,202.42

Max Supply: 335,329,538.49

Circulating Supply: 659,071,882,049.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,887,456.00

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 6,191,500.31

Max Supply: 10,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98

Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 253,376.25

Max Supply: 253,376.25

Circulating Supply: 3,664,752,207.25

Max Supply: Not Available

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.