Cryptocurrency Terra Rises More Than 10% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
November 29, 2021 2:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cryptocurrency Terra Rises More Than 10% In 24 hours

Terra’s (CRYPTO: LUNA) price has increased 10.33% over the past 24 hours to $52.7. Over the past week, LUNA has experienced an uptick of over 29.0%, moving from $40.6 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $54.77.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Terra over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has risen 135.0% over the past week diverging from the circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 1.85%. This brings the circulating supply to 392.01 million, which makes up an estimated 39.2% of its max supply of 1.00 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for LUNA is #13 at 20.65 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Terra?

If you are interested in purchasing Terra or want to learn more about it, follow this link to Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only explains the details of the coin itself but also how and where you can purchase it.

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga may earn a commission.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Terra Decreases More Than 9% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Terra Decreases More Than 9% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Terra's (CRYPTO: LUNA) price has fallen 9.5% to $38.37. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 13.0% loss, moving from $43.58 to its current price. read more
Cryptocurrency Terra's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Terra's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Terra's (CRYPTO: LUNA) price has increased 4.32% over the past 24 hours to $43.05, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 12.0% loss, moving from $48.2 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $54.77. read more
Cryptocurrency Terra Falls More Than 4% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Terra Falls More Than 4% In 24 hours

Terra's (CRYPTO: LUNA) price has decreased 4.04% over the past 24 hours to $48.94, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -2.0%, moving from $50.1 to its current price. read more
Terra Decreases More Than 6% Within 24 hours

Terra Decreases More Than 6% Within 24 hours

Terra's (CRYPTO: LUNA) price has decreased 6.18% over the past 24 hours to $50.88. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 14.0%, moving from $45.05 to its current price. read more