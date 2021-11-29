Now You Can Pay With FLOKI At Amazon, Walmart, Over 1,700 Stores

Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) — the self-described Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer token — now can be spent at over 1,700 different stores following yet another partnership.

What Happened: Floki Inu's team announced in a Sunday message on its official Telegram channel that its partnership with CryptoCart announced four months ago has come to fruition and users can now spend their FLOKI tokens at many stores.

Among supported stores we find Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Uber Inc. (NYSE:UBER), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

See Also: FLOKI INU PRICE PREDICTION

The partnership will allow Floki Inu users to spend their tokens on gift cards for over 1,700 stores without having to go through know-your-customer checks and while preserving their anonymity. The coin's team highlights that "this is a significant evolution for FLOKI and one that clearly cements FLOKI's utility value."

FLOKI Price Action: As of press time, Floki Inu is trading at $0.0001538 after seeing its price climb by 18% over the last 24 hours.