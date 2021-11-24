These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Up 504%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Tuesday night even as Dogecoin rose and Shiba Inu remain mostly muted.

What Happened: GenshinShibInu (CRYPTO: GSHIB) is extending recent strong gains and is up 504.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.0003074.

The token has surged 502.94% against Bitcoin and also gained 482.69% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Shiba Light (CRYPTO: SHIBT) has gained 273.0% over the past 24 hours to $0.006444 and DogeGamer (CRYPTO: DGA) has risen 117.8% during the period to $0.0005705.

GamingDoge (CRYPTO: GAMINGDOGE) is up 45.5% over the 24-hour period to $0.00000000007038. The token is trending in the second spot among all cryptocurrencies, as per CoinMarketCap data.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2268 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 4.4% over the past 24 hours to $0.00004142.

Why It Matters: GenshinShibInu, inspired by the Genshin Impact game, describes itself as an artificial intelligence (AI) rebase and reward token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network that rewards holders with the Shiba Inu token. The coin touched a new all-time high of $0.0003097 earlier on Tuesday.

Shiba Light, which touched an all-time high of $0.04015 earlier on Tuesday, says it aims to be the biggest decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Solana-Blockchain powered by Shiba Inu.

The token announced on Twitter that following its listing on CoinGecko, it is now officially listed on CoinMarketCap.

DogeGamer, launched earlier this month, describes itself as a Doge reflections token on BSC and a Doge rewards token with a unique auto-claim feature.

GamingDoge says its plans to launch a decentralized exchange, non fungible token (NFT) games and an NFT marketplace.

The token took to Twitter to announce it now has over 18,000 holders.

