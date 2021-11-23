Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) is up 43.09% at $0.07. Amp’s current trading volume totals $595.43 million, a 1127.62% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,387,833,667.00.

(CRYPTO: AMP) is up 43.09% at $0.07. Amp’s current trading volume totals $595.43 million, a 1127.62% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,387,833,667.00. 48,013,928,909.16 99,225,164,238.50 Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) rose 33.28% to $3.38 over the past 24 hours. Loopring’s current trading volume totals $2.98 billion, a 393.37% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,201,761,052.00.

(CRYPTO: LRC) rose 33.28% to $3.38 over the past 24 hours. Loopring’s current trading volume totals $2.98 billion, a 393.37% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,201,761,052.00. 1,245,991,468.94 1,374,513,896.00 Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) is up 22.39% at $0.86. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.66 billion, which is 642.82% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CRO’s estimated market cap is $21,736,161,965.00.

(CRYPTO: CRO) is up 22.39% at $0.86. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.66 billion, which is 642.82% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CRO’s estimated market cap is $21,736,161,965.00. 25,263,013,692.00 Not Available Immutable X (CRYPTO: IMX) increased by 21.29% to $8.51. Immutable X’s current trading volume totals $109.03 million, a 1.96% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $IMX’s estimated market cap is $1,602,999,820.00.

(CRYPTO: IMX) increased by 21.29% to $8.51. Immutable X’s current trading volume totals $109.03 million, a 1.96% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $IMX’s estimated market cap is $1,602,999,820.00. 188,160,768.00 2,000,000,000.00 Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) rose 20.12% to $2.32 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.28 billion, which is 86.33% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,892,735,397.00.

(CRYPTO: FTM) rose 20.12% to $2.32 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.28 billion, which is 86.33% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,892,735,397.00. 2,541,152,731.01 3,175,000,000.00 Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) rose 18.22% to $0.33 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $375.40 million, which is 71.99% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ONE’s estimated market cap is $3,577,847,873.00.

(CRYPTO: ONE) rose 18.22% to $0.33 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $375.40 million, which is 71.99% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ONE’s estimated market cap is $3,577,847,873.00. 10,804,295,140.10 13,156,044,839.79 Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) is up 17.85% at $19.32. Kadena’s current trading volume totals $69.52 million, a 140.37% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,044,789,670.00.

LOSERS

Gala (CRYPTO: GALA) decreased by 5.58% to $0.37 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $975.49 million, which is 209.14% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $GALA’s estimated market cap is $2,803,632,585.00.

(CRYPTO: GALA) decreased by 5.58% to $0.37 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $975.49 million, which is 209.14% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $GALA’s estimated market cap is $2,803,632,585.00. 7,542,496,572.32 50,000,000,000.00 Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) declined by 5.36% to $833.3 over the past 24 hours. Olympus’s current trading volume totals $116.50 million, a 94.03% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OHM’s estimated market cap is $3,985,459,552.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: OHM) declined by 5.36% to $833.3 over the past 24 hours. Olympus’s current trading volume totals $116.50 million, a 94.03% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OHM’s estimated market cap is $3,985,459,552.00 as of today. 4,792,205.69 5,749,434.56 Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) decreased by 4.9% to $123.77 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 47.30 thousand, which is 99.97% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $2,320,738,567.00.

(CRYPTO: BCHA) decreased by 4.9% to $123.77 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 47.30 thousand, which is 99.97% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $2,320,738,567.00. 18,794,058.40 Not Available Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell 3.58% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.67 billion, which is 51.89% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $22,844,253,463.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: SHIB) fell 3.58% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.67 billion, which is 51.89% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $22,844,253,463.00 as of today. 549,151,744,895,726.56 Not Available Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) declined by 3.42% to $2.08 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 27.18 million, which is 60.89% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $STX’s estimated market cap is $2,182,528,032.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: STX) declined by 3.42% to $2.08 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 27.18 million, which is 60.89% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $STX’s estimated market cap is $2,182,528,032.00 as of today. 1,052,561,461.69 Not Available Wonderland (CRYPTO: TIME) fell 2.44% to $8828.28 over the past 24 hours. Wonderland’s current trading volume totals $123.44 million, a 176.88% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,039,288,507.00.

(CRYPTO: TIME) fell 2.44% to $8828.28 over the past 24 hours. Wonderland’s current trading volume totals $123.44 million, a 176.88% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,039,288,507.00. 228,574.54 Not Available Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) declined by 1.98% to $5.42 over the past 24 hours. Celo’s current trading volume totals $84.02 million, a 41.78% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,877,844,044.00.

