Should You Buy The Dip In Shiba Inu? What The Charts For Dogecoin Reveals - Crypto Breakdown, November 23, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
November 23, 2021 2:26 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Should You Buy The Dip In Shiba Inu? What The Charts For Dogecoin Reveals - Crypto Breakdown, November 23, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space

On today's episode of Crypto Breakdown, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt looks at the new dipping levels of Shiba Inu.

Talks of imminent Ethereum2 helps Ethereum levels.

Next week critical for Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

What Dogecoin's descending triangle chart reveals.

Listen to the full episode here:

Follow Benzinga Cryptocurrency On Social Media

Subscribe To The Crypto Breakdown Podcast Here for Crypto news and technical analysis to start your day.

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Robinhood's 420.69 Push Not Enough? Why Dogecoin Is Trading Lower Today

Robinhood's 420.69 Push Not Enough? Why Dogecoin Is Trading Lower Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.94% lower at $0.22 over 24 hours early Tuesday morning.  What’s Moving? The meme coin has fallen 10.86% over a seven-day trailing period.  read more
Shiba Inu Continues To Crash: Will Promised 'Good News' Bring Good Fortunes For Shib Army?

Shiba Inu Continues To Crash: Will Promised 'Good News' Bring Good Fortunes For Shib Army?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 3.8% lower at $0.00004296 over 24 hours late Monday night. What’s Moving? The self-described Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-killer has fallen 8% over a seven-day period. read more
Jack Dorsey Updates On $28M Fund That Seeks To Make Bitcoin 'Internet's Currency:' What You Need To Know

Jack Dorsey Updates On $28M Fund That Seeks To Make Bitcoin 'Internet's Currency:' What You Need To Know

Square Inc (NASDAQ: SQ) and Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey provided an update on the $28.3 million endowment trust he is setting up with the rapper Jay-Z. read more
'Huge,' Says Dogecoin Co-Founder As Robinhood Successfully Tests Sending DOGEs To External Wallets

'Huge,' Says Dogecoin Co-Founder As Robinhood Successfully Tests Sending DOGEs To External Wallets

Retail brokerage platform Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) has tested the transfer of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to an external wallet for the first time. read more