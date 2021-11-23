Should You Buy The Dip In Shiba Inu? What The Charts For Dogecoin Reveals - Crypto Breakdown, November 23, 2021
On today's episode of Crypto Breakdown, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt looks at the new dipping levels of Shiba Inu.
Talks of imminent Ethereum2 helps Ethereum levels.
Next week critical for Bitcoin and Dogecoin.
What Dogecoin's descending triangle chart reveals.
Listen to the full episode here:
