Why The Bitcoin Dip Sent Voyager Token On A Voyage To The Moon

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 17, 2021 9:39 pm
Voyager Token (CRYPTO: VGX) soared 46.55% to $4.13 over 24 hours leading up to Wednesday night. 

What’s Moving? VGX, the token of a cryptocurrency brokerage service, has spiked 59.09% over a seven-day trailing period. The 24-hour trading volume of VGX rose 749.24% to nearly $63.7 million, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Against major cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) — VGX has shot up 42.68% and 40.23%, respectively. 

In the last 30 days, VGX gains have amounted to 78.02%, while it has appreciated 2390.78% since the year began.

See Also: How To Buy Voyager Token (VGX)

Why Is It Moving? The Voyager token price soared at press time with the wider market as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.82% to $2.65 trillion.

The key Voyager token news that buoyed the coin was that it would be listed on Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Pro platform. Coinbase said on its blog that trading in VGX would begin on or after 9 a.m. PT on Thursday. 

VGX saw higher interest from retail investors at press time and it was seen trending on Stocktwits. The token also trended on CoinMarketCap.

Stephen Ehrlich, CEO of Voyager Digital Ltd (OTC:VYGVF) made an appearance on Yahoo Finance and said the company was having a “record quarter.” The CEO also touched on the launch of a Mastercard debit card product.

Ehrlich also commented that BTC's downward movement raises volumes on Voyager's platform.

Voyager Digital reported first-quarter earnings per share of $0.18 on Nov. 15 with a revenue of $81.51 million. As of the latest quarter, the company’s assets under management grew to just under $7 billion.

Voyager Digital’s OTC shares rose nearly 2% to $15.88 in the after-hours session on Wednesday after closing 7.36% lower at $15.57.

Read Next: Bitcoin Recaptures $60K, Ethereum And Dogecoin Hold It Together But These Coins Are On Massive Runs Today

