Shiba Inu Continues To Crash: Will Promised 'Good News' Bring Good Fortunes For Shib Army?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 23, 2021 5:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu Continues To Crash: Will Promised 'Good News' Bring Good Fortunes For Shib Army?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 3.8% lower at $0.00004296 over 24 hours late Monday night.

What’s Moving? The self-described Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-killer has fallen 8% over a seven-day period.

SHIB moved 2.9% and 3.08% lower against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), respectively, over 24 hours.

Over the last 30 days, SHIB has gained 9.5%.

SHIB touched an all-time high of $0.00008845 in late October. The token has lost over 50% of its value since then.

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Why Is It Moving? SHIB moved lower in tandem with DOGE as the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped 0.8% to $2.55 trillion over 24 hours.

SHIB’s mentions on Twitter exceeded those of DOGE. SHIB attracted 2,603 tweets, while DOGE was mentioned in 2,005 tweets, as per Cointrendz data.

SHIB was the fourth most mentioned coin on Twitter. The token lagged behind Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Velas, which attracted 10,876, 6,986, and 3,085 tweets respectively.

What's Next: On Monday, “Shytoshi Kusama,” a self-described pseudonymous volunteer project lead of Shiba Inu, said he would have “good news” for the Shib Army this week; SHIB fans label themselves as the Shib Army online.

Shytoshi’s tweet was retweeted by the official Shib token Twitter handle with an “eyes” emoji. 

Shiba Inu issued a warning to its investors Monday related to a Telegram scam and warned its following on Twitter that it was not offering any promotions including airdrops, bonuses, giveaways, or gifts.

Meanwhile, DOGE co-creator Billy Markus complained to Twitter Inc (NASDAQ:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey about the “Shiba Inu” promoters who had flooded his comments section on Twitter with links to alleged Shiba Inu airdrops.

Read Next: Shiba Inu Slips To 3rd Spot In Coinbase Volume Rankings As 'Retail Meme Coin Mania Cools Offs;' These Are The 2 Cryptos Outdoing it

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

'Fear' Grips Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu: Is A Rising US Dollar Spelling Woes For Cryptos?

'Fear' Grips Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu: Is A Rising US Dollar Spelling Woes For Cryptos?

Major coins traded lower on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased 2.5% to $2.54 trillion. read more
Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Nowhere On The Map But These Coins Struck Massive Gains Past Week — With One Up Over 280%

Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Nowhere On The Map But These Coins Struck Massive Gains Past Week — With One Up Over 280%

These five coins struck the biggest gains last week from among a list of top 100 cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap, while meme cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) were notably absent.& read more
Shiba Inu Slips To 3rd Spot In Coinbase Volume Rankings As 'Retail Meme Coin Mania Cools Offs;' These Are The 2 Cryptos Outdoing it

Shiba Inu Slips To 3rd Spot In Coinbase Volume Rankings As 'Retail Meme Coin Mania Cools Offs;' These Are The 2 Cryptos Outdoing it

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) said Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) volumes on its platform are declining as the “retail meme coin mania cools off.” read more
Bitcoin Dip Excites Investors, Trader Sees Ethereum Headed To $10K, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Struggle

Bitcoin Dip Excites Investors, Trader Sees Ethereum Headed To $10K, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Struggle

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded below the $60,000 mark Sunday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1.69% to $2.6 trillion at press time. read more