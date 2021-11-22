Shiba Inu Issues Warning To Its Investors

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the memecoin advertised as Dogecoin-killer (CRYPTO: DOGE) turned utility token — issued a warning to its investors after they were targeted by scammers.

What Happened: In a Sunday tweet, Shiba Inu's team warned its followers "of a recent scam, traveling social media, and other communication platforms." The attached video explains that "a fake Shiba Telegram group is being shared across all social media. The scammers impersonate official accounts and create fake users. These scammers reply to general posts.”

In other words, scammers are targeting Shiba Inu fans in comments to official messages by posting links to fake official Telegram chat groups where they promote their scams.

To prevent any confusion, the official team clarified that it is not offering any kind of promotions including airdrops, bonuses, giveaways or gifts. The Shiba Inu team also highlighted investors should always refrain from sharing the private keys of the wallets or any other of their credentials.

SHIB Price Action: As of press time Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00004343 after seeing its price lose about 3.21% of its value over the last 24 hours.

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay