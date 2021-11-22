Shiba Inu Issues Warning To Its Investors

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 22, 2021 5:31 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu Issues Warning To Its Investors

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the memecoin advertised as Dogecoin-killer (CRYPTO: DOGE) turned utility token — issued a warning to its investors after they were targeted by scammers.

What Happened: In a Sunday tweet, Shiba Inu's team warned its followers "of a recent scam, traveling social media, and other communication platforms." The attached video explains that "a fake Shiba Telegram group is being shared across all social media. The scammers impersonate official accounts and create fake users. These scammers reply to general posts.”

See Also: SHIBA INU PRICE PREDICTION

In other words, scammers are targeting Shiba Inu fans in comments to official messages by posting links to fake official Telegram chat groups where they promote their scams.

To prevent any confusion, the official team clarified that it is not offering any kind of promotions including airdrops, bonuses, giveaways or gifts. The Shiba Inu team also highlighted investors should always refrain from sharing the private keys of the wallets or any other of their credentials.

SHIB Price Action: As of press time Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00004343 after seeing its price lose about 3.21% of its value over the last 24 hours.

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

This Crypto Similar To Ethereum Just Passed Dogecoin For A Top 10 Market Cap Spot In The Crypto Market

This Crypto Similar To Ethereum Just Passed Dogecoin For A Top 10 Market Cap Spot In The Crypto Market

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is trading higher Monday, defying a cryptocurrency market that is trading lower. read more
Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin As Top 10 Crypto

Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin As Top 10 Crypto

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) forced leading memecoin Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) out of the crypto Olympus by replacing it as the top 10 cryptocurrency by market capitalization. read more
Dogecoin Co-Founder Asks Jack Dorsey To 'Do Something' About Shiba Inu Promoters On Twitter

Dogecoin Co-Founder Asks Jack Dorsey To 'Do Something' About Shiba Inu Promoters On Twitter

Billy Markus, the co-founder of meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), asked Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey to “do something” about the influx of Sh read more
Shiba Inu Approaches An Important Milestone

Shiba Inu Approaches An Important Milestone

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-killer memecoin turned utility token — is likely to hit a major milestone that will take it to the big cryptocurrency club. read more