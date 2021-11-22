Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Nowhere On The Map But These Coins Struck Massive Gains Past Week — With One Up Over 280%
These five coins struck the biggest gains last week from among a list of top 100 cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap, while meme cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) were notably absent.
Gala (GALA): The token associated with Gala Games gained 282.49% last week. GALA prices moved higher last week as OkEx, a cryptocurrency exchange, listed Town Star, the token associated with the flagship game of Gala games.
GALA crypto has shot up an eye-popping 36127.59% on a year-to-date basis. It touched an all-time high of $0.4852 on Sunday.
Voyager Token (VGX): A token linked with a cryptocurrency brokerage service, VGX crypto, shot up 73.87% in the past week.
A recent dip in the prices of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) sent the price of Voyager token soaring. Voyager Digital Ltd (OTC:VYGVF) CEO Stephen Ehrlich said last week that the dip in the apex coin raises volumes on the trading platform. Voyager stock closed 7.04% higher at $15.81 on Friday in the regular session. The company has recently introduced a Voyager debit card.
VGX has soared 2920.15% since the year began. The token hit an all-time high of $10 in Jan. 2018.
Oasis Network (ROSE): The Oasis Network is a privacy-enabled blockchain platform focused on open finance. Its ROSE token gained 60.67% last week.
The Decentralized Finance or DeFi-centric project, Oasis Foundation, said on Twitter Friday that Oasis Labs was working with Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ:FB) Meta AI in leading secure computing in artificial intelligence. More details are expected early next year.
We're extremely excited about @OasisLabs’ work with @Meta AI, leading secure computing in AI! https://t.co/qHsxsgC8Xg
— Oasis Foundation (@OasisProtocol) November 18, 2021
ROSE’s YTD gains amount to 794.67%. The token touched an all-time high of $0.4638 on Sunday.
Crypto.com Coin (CRO) gained 38.48% in the last seven days. The coin associated with the cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com has been on a tear ever since a marketing blitz involving Hollywood actor Matt Damon was unveiled.
On Sunday, Crypto.com said its Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Supercharger rewards platform is live.
$ETH Supercharger is live!
Stake $CRO and earn #ETH with 1-click🖱️
USD 1M allocation
No gas fees, withdraw anytime
Available in the https://t.co/vCNztABJoG App & Exchange
Sign Up https://t.co/NAWdFIyCxT pic.twitter.com/YAl95DIhoP
— Crypto.com (@cryptocom) November 21, 2021
CRO has gained 1062.02% since 2021 began. It touched an all-time high of $0.7984 on Sunday.
Elrond (EGLD): The token of a blockchain platform for distributed apps with a focus on enterprise use cases and the new internet economy, EGLD, rose 38.48% during the week.
A number of key developments are understood to have contributed to the rise in Elrond price. The Maiar exchange was recently successfully launched and the EGLD-ETH bridge’s v1 is now live.
Beniamin Mincu, the founder and CEO of Elrond Network, tweeted on the occasion of Maiar exchange going live over the weekend.
1/ gm everyone! The Maiar DEX is live and kicking.
Remarkable stats for first 12h.
– TVL: 840 mil
– $MEX market cap: 1.8 bil
First and foremost, today will be hyper focused on solving all open issues related to the DEX and Bridge.
Current plan is as follows.
— Beniamin Mincu (@beniaminmincu) November 20, 2021
EGLD has risen 1586.88% since the year began. The token touched an all-time high of $460.38 in the early hours of Monday.
