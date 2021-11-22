Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Nowhere On The Map But These Coins Struck Massive Gains Past Week — With One Up Over 280%

These five coins struck the biggest gains last week from among a list of top 100 cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap, while meme cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) were notably absent.

Gala (GALA): The token associated with Gala Games gained 282.49% last week. GALA prices moved higher last week as OkEx, a cryptocurrency exchange, listed Town Star, the token associated with the flagship game of Gala games.

GALA crypto has shot up an eye-popping 36127.59% on a year-to-date basis. It touched an all-time high of $0.4852 on Sunday.

Voyager Token (VGX): A token linked with a cryptocurrency brokerage service, VGX crypto, shot up 73.87% in the past week.

A recent dip in the prices of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) sent the price of Voyager token soaring. Voyager Digital Ltd (OTC:VYGVF) CEO Stephen Ehrlich said last week that the dip in the apex coin raises volumes on the trading platform. Voyager stock closed 7.04% higher at $15.81 on Friday in the regular session. The company has recently introduced a Voyager debit card.

VGX has soared 2920.15% since the year began. The token hit an all-time high of $10 in Jan. 2018.

Oasis Network (ROSE): The Oasis Network is a privacy-enabled blockchain platform focused on open finance. Its ROSE token gained 60.67% last week.

The Decentralized Finance or DeFi-centric project, Oasis Foundation, said on Twitter Friday that Oasis Labs was working with Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ:FB) Meta AI in leading secure computing in artificial intelligence. More details are expected early next year.

We're extremely excited about @OasisLabs’ work with @Meta AI, leading secure computing in AI! https://t.co/qHsxsgC8Xg — Oasis Foundation (@OasisProtocol) November 18, 2021

ROSE’s YTD gains amount to 794.67%. The token touched an all-time high of $0.4638 on Sunday.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) gained 38.48% in the last seven days. The coin associated with the cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com has been on a tear ever since a marketing blitz involving Hollywood actor Matt Damon was unveiled.

On Sunday, Crypto.com said its Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Supercharger rewards platform is live.

$ETH Supercharger is live! Stake $CRO and earn #ETH with 1-click🖱️

USD 1M allocation

No gas fees, withdraw anytime Available in the https://t.co/vCNztABJoG App & Exchange Sign Up https://t.co/NAWdFIyCxT pic.twitter.com/YAl95DIhoP — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) November 21, 2021

CRO has gained 1062.02% since 2021 began. It touched an all-time high of $0.7984 on Sunday.

Elrond (EGLD): The token of a blockchain platform for distributed apps with a focus on enterprise use cases and the new internet economy, EGLD, rose 38.48% during the week.

A number of key developments are understood to have contributed to the rise in Elrond price. The Maiar exchange was recently successfully launched and the EGLD-ETH bridge’s v1 is now live.

Beniamin Mincu, the founder and CEO of Elrond Network, tweeted on the occasion of Maiar exchange going live over the weekend.

1/ gm everyone! The Maiar DEX is live and kicking. Remarkable stats for first 12h.

– TVL: 840 mil

– $MEX market cap: 1.8 bil First and foremost, today will be hyper focused on solving all open issues related to the DEX and Bridge. Current plan is as follows. — Beniamin Mincu (@beniaminmincu) November 20, 2021

EGLD has risen 1586.88% since the year began. The token touched an all-time high of $460.38 in the early hours of Monday.

