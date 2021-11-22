Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Nowhere On The Map But These Coins Struck Massive Gains Past Week — With One Up Over 280%

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 22, 2021 6:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Nowhere On The Map But These Coins Struck Massive Gains Past Week — With One Up Over 280%

These five coins struck the biggest gains last week from among a list of top 100 cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap, while meme cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) were notably absent. 

Gala (GALA): The token associated with Gala Games gained 282.49% last week. GALA prices moved higher last week as OkEx, a cryptocurrency exchange, listed Town Star, the token associated with the flagship game of Gala games.

GALA crypto has shot up an eye-popping 36127.59% on a year-to-date basis. It touched an all-time high of $0.4852 on Sunday.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Voyager Token (VGX): A token linked with a cryptocurrency brokerage service, VGX crypto, shot up 73.87% in the past week. 

A recent dip in the prices of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) sent the price of Voyager token soaring.  Voyager Digital Ltd (OTC:VYGVF) CEO Stephen Ehrlich said last week that the dip in the apex coin raises volumes on the trading platform. Voyager stock closed 7.04% higher at $15.81 on Friday in the regular session. The company has recently introduced a Voyager debit card.

VGX has soared 2920.15% since the year began. The token hit an all-time high of $10 in Jan. 2018.

Oasis Network (ROSE): The Oasis Network is a privacy-enabled blockchain platform focused on open finance. Its ROSE token gained 60.67% last week.

The Decentralized Finance or DeFi-centric project, Oasis Foundation, said on Twitter Friday that Oasis Labs was working with Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ:FB) Meta AI in leading secure computing in artificial intelligence. More details are expected early next year.

ROSE’s YTD gains amount to 794.67%. The token touched an all-time high of $0.4638 on Sunday.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) gained 38.48% in the last seven days. The coin associated with the cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com has been on a tear ever since a marketing blitz involving Hollywood actor Matt Damon was unveiled. 

On Sunday, Crypto.com said its Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Supercharger rewards platform is live. 

CRO has gained 1062.02% since 2021 began. It touched an all-time high of $0.7984 on Sunday.

See Also: Crypto.com Coin CRO Surges 55% Following Staples Center Naming Rights Deal

Elrond (EGLD): The token of a blockchain platform for distributed apps with a focus on enterprise use cases and the new internet economy, EGLD, rose 38.48% during the week.

A number of key developments are understood to have contributed to the rise in Elrond price. The Maiar exchange was recently successfully launched and the EGLD-ETH bridge’s v1 is now live. 

Beniamin Mincu, the founder and CEO of Elrond Network, tweeted on the occasion of Maiar exchange going live over the weekend.

EGLD has risen 1586.88% since the year began. The token touched an all-time high of $460.38 in the early hours of Monday.

Read Next: Avalanche May Be Battling Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Over Market Cap But Its Real Pickle Is With Ethereum

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Shiba Inu Slips To 3rd Spot In Coinbase Volume Rankings As 'Retail Meme Coin Mania Cools Offs;' These Are The 2 Cryptos Outdoing it

Shiba Inu Slips To 3rd Spot In Coinbase Volume Rankings As 'Retail Meme Coin Mania Cools Offs;' These Are The 2 Cryptos Outdoing it

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) said Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) volumes on its platform are declining as the “retail meme coin mania cools off.” read more
Bitcoin Dip Excites Investors, Trader Sees Ethereum Headed To $10K, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Struggle

Bitcoin Dip Excites Investors, Trader Sees Ethereum Headed To $10K, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Struggle

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded below the $60,000 mark Sunday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1.69% to $2.6 trillion at press time. read more
What's The Difference Between Dogecoin And Bitcoin, Critical $$ Level For DOGE — Crypto Breakdown, November 19, 2021

What's The Difference Between Dogecoin And Bitcoin, Critical $$ Level For DOGE — Crypto Breakdown, November 19, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space On today's episode of Crypto Breakdown, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt looks at: read more
Regulation Fears Grip Bitcoin, Ethereum Dip Attracts Buyers, Dogecoin Declines Sharply — Here's What To Watch For In This Correction

Regulation Fears Grip Bitcoin, Ethereum Dip Attracts Buyers, Dogecoin Declines Sharply — Here's What To Watch For In This Correction

Major coins saw a deep correction Thursday and continued to trade in the red at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap sank 5.58% to $2.51 trillion. read more