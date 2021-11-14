Top Ten Weekly NFTs By Sales Volume: 9 of 10 Gain On Week, Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club Surge

byChris Katje
November 14, 2021 3:28 pm
The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) NFT marketplace has more than 2.5 million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects. Coinbase announced several partnered NFT projects this week, which also led to increased valuations of particular NFTs.

Every week, Benzingna takes a look at the top ten NFT projects by sales volume. This week saw a surge of sales volume with nine of the top ten projects having positive gains from the previous week.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

  • Axie Infinity: $212.5 million, +10.9%
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club: $62.0 million, +219.3%
  • CryptoPunks: $48.9 million, +81.6%
  • Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $42.3 million, +285.9%
  • Art Blocks: $31.8 million, +285.2%
  • Farmers World: $29.6 million, +19.9%
  • The Sandbox: $15.8 million, +9.8%
  • Solana Monkey Business: $9.4 million, +55.7%
  • CrypToadz: $7.4 million, -8.4%
  • Cool Cats: $7.1 million, +62.3%

Related Link: Jimmy Fallon Buys A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT: Here Are The Details 

What Happened: Axie Infinity topped the list, following a trend of many weeks in a row on top of the leaderboard. The popular play to earn NFT game passed the $3 billion sales mark in the week and remains the most successful NFT project by sales volume of all-time.

Bored Ape Yacht Club climbed up the leaderboard to second after a fifth-place finish last week. The popular project saw an NBA player use his Ape on his in-game shoes and late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon shared that he bought an Ape and changed his profile picture.

After having a floor price of 30.5 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) on Wednesday, the floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club surged to 41 Ethereum Sunday.

Mutant Ape Yacht Club and Art Blocks saw triple digit gains in sales volume on the week, as investors and collectors poured back into blue chip projects.

Solana Monkey Business marked the first time a Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) based NFT project has been on the CryptoSlam leaderboard in several weeks.

Cool Cats rejoined the leaderboard as it was named one of the Coinbase initial NFT partners and shared images of Cool Pets.

Nine of the ten names on the leaderboard saw positive week over week gains and seven of this week’s top ten are top-ten all-time projects.

This week could signal a bull run starting in NFTs once again.

For more on NFTs, catch Benzinga’s “The Roadmap,” a NFT themed show that airs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.

