Shiba Inu Approaches An Important Milestone

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 18, 2021 4:26 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu Approaches An Important Milestone

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-killer memecoin turned utility token — is likely to hit a major milestone that will take it to the big cryptocurrency club.

What Happened: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain data service Etherscan shows there are currently 977,797 Shiba Inu-holding wallets on the network. While this is a purely psychological barrier and milestone, it gives the coin's marketing team a new tool to create buzz on social media.

What's more, a growing community is expected to help the liquidity on the token's ShibaSwap decentralized exchange (DEX) and its Shiboshi non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem.

All those initiatives are largely why the token's community does not feel the term "memecoin" does justice to Shiba Inu anymore. As Benzinga recently reported, Shiba Inu's community recently started pointing to the fact that "it is a real coin with a real community behind it" and that it could be seen as decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT ecosystem token.

See Also: SHIBA INU PRICE PREDICTION

SHIB Price Action: Shiba Inu is trading $0.00004346 after seeing its value fall by nearly 9.16% over the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap, Thursday afternoon at publication. 

Photo: Maxim Isbach via Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

5 Things You Might Not Know About Kabosu, The Good Boy That Inspired Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

5 Things You Might Not Know About Kabosu, The Good Boy That Inspired Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

A meme of a dog inspired the creation of several cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu Coin (CRYPTO: read more
When The Shiba Inu Game Is Up, Other Assets Could Face 'Risk-Off' Sentiment: Report

When The Shiba Inu Game Is Up, Other Assets Could Face 'Risk-Off' Sentiment: Report

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) could face a price reversion worthy of its parabolic rise, according to Bloomberg’s senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone. read more
Shiba Inu Rejects Memecoin Title: It Has 'Real Utility'

Shiba Inu Rejects Memecoin Title: It Has 'Real Utility'

The community of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the coin that was once touted as the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer — is now rejecting the memecoin title, insisting that the token's utility made it a & read more
Coinbase Flouts Possibility Its NFT Business Could Be 'Bigger' Than Current Crypto Offerings Like Bitcoin And Dogecoin

Coinbase Flouts Possibility Its NFT Business Could Be 'Bigger' Than Current Crypto Offerings Like Bitcoin And Dogecoin

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong said Tuesday that there is a likelihood that the company’s non fungible token segment could grow as big or even bigger than fungible tokens. read more