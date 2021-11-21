Buy A Tesla With Your Shiba Inu, Now You Can!

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 21, 2021 10:07 am
Buy A Tesla With Your Shiba Inu, Now You Can!

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) made some billionaires on its way up, and now a Las Vegas car dealership wants to capitalize on this newfound wealth by adopting the cryptocurrency.

What Happened: The Vegas Auto Gallery announced in a Saturday tweet that it now accepts Shiba Inu "in addition to many other cryptocurrencies for luxury & exotic car purchases!"

One SHIB fan announced that he "would get the Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Models S Plaid," effectively pointing out that the company now allows Teslas to be bought in exchange for Shiba Inu, as well as Lamborghini's and other major luxury vehicles.

The announcement follows a recent analysis showing that an investment in Shiba Inu of as little as $15 would now be worth over $1,000,000, if done early enough. Blockchain data also shows that the coin is approaching a major milestone as the number of its users continues to grow.

SHIB Price Action: As of press time, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00004549 after seeing its price fall by about 2.5% over the last 24 hours.

