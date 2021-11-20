Avalanche, Zcash Among Top Crypto Movers Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Gala (CRYPTO: GALA) is up 58.17% at $0.37. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.25 billion, which is 1293.92% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $GALA's estimated market cap is $2,818,846,034.00.

7,542,496,572.32 Max Supply: 50,000,000,000.00

50,000,000,000.00 Immutable X (CRYPTO: IMX) is up 22.41% at $9.05. Immutable X's current trading volume totals $218.89 million, a 115.27% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $IMX's estimated market cap is $1,709,403,998.00.

188,160,768.00 Max Supply: 2,000,000,000.00

2,000,000,000.00 Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is up 16.21% at $125.31. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.02 billion, which is 85.2% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AVAX's estimated market cap is $27,762,585,748.00 as of today.

220,286,577.21 Max Supply: 720,000,000.00

720,000,000.00 Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) rose 14.98% to $0.29 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $287.53 million, which is 36.87% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,121,530,045.00.

10,800,798,913.10 Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79

13,156,044,839.79 Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) rose 12.82% to $180.18 over the past 24 hours. Zcash's current trading volume totals $816.61 million, a 138.25% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,079,969,025.00.

11,814,340.95 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

21,000,000.00 Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) rose 9.04% to $65.82 over the past 24 hours. Arweave's current trading volume totals $89.89 million, a 19.97% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AR's estimated market cap is $3,330,542,932.00 as of today.

50,108,502.00 Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

66,000,000.00 Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) increased by 8.79% to $5.65. Trading volume for this coin is 222.23 million, which is 56.11% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 4,881,465,920.00.

867,155,041.32 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) decreased by 1.91% to $135.05 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Cash ABC's current trading volume totals $8.66 thousand, a 99.99% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BCHA's estimated market cap is $2,558,540,210.00. Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.40

Not Available The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) decreased by 1.38% to $4.21 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.32 billion, which is 82.86% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAND's estimated market cap is $3,805,092,094.00.

892,246,119.22 Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00

3,000,000,000.00 Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) declined by 1.37% to $9.08 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 209.09 million, which is 45.62% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SUSHI's estimated market cap is $1,755,529,421.00.

192,789,255.86 Max Supply: 250,000,000.00

250,000,000.00 PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) declined by 1.3% to $15.85 over the past 24 hours. PancakeSwap's current trading volume totals $125.59 million, a 50.69% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CAKE's estimated market cap is $3,848,215,531.00.

243,133,975.54 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) declined by 1.17% to $5.37 over the past 24 hours. Celo's current trading volume totals $35.62 million, a 75.07% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CELO's estimated market cap is $1,873,875,389.00 as of today.

347,297,758.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

1,000,000,000.00 Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) decreased by 1.16% to $0.35 over the past 24 hours. Stellar's current trading volume totals $411.39 million, a 42.53% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 8,372,311,057.00.

24,297,691,835.24 Max Supply: 50,001,802,575.98

50,001,802,575.98 Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) decreased by 1.13% to $234.52 over the past 24 hours. Quant's current trading volume totals $35.08 million, a 60.82% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $QNT's estimated market cap is $3,162,693,463.00 as of today.

13,400,967.47 Max Supply: 14,612,493.00

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.