$57M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

byBenzinga Insights
November 18, 2021 12:37 pm
What happened: $57,802,245.00 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x9fc6bef0702cf47dcd2e5a42b48e19aed8732499

$57 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xd20309d8478f7d66b12b34df8e82b146a6ea209e

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here.

According to Glassnode, there are 142,855.00 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

Price Action: Ethereum is down -5% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

