Ethereum Wallet MetaMask Sees 38-Fold Jump In Monthly Active Users Amid Rising NFT Popularity

byMadhukumar Warrier
November 18, 2021 3:14 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Wallet MetaMask Sees 38-Fold Jump In Monthly Active Users Amid Rising NFT Popularity

Blockchain technology firm ConsenSys said that its Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallet MetaMask saw a 38-fold year-over-year increase in the number of monthly active users.

What Happened: ConsenSys said Wednesday that its flagship portfolio product MetaMask now has about 21 million monthly active users and noted that the self-custodial cryptocurrency wallet’s in-app swap feature has enabled more than $10 billion in peer-to-peer token swapping.

MetaMask enables users to interacts with about 3,700 unique Web3 applications, the company noted. These include non fungible token (NFT) marketplaces, play-to-earn games, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, and metaverse worlds.

ConsenSys also said it has closed a $200 million financing that values the Ethereum software company at $3.2 billion. The investors include HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC), Coinbase Ventures and Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point LLC.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Why It Matters: MetaMask supports Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 networks, including Polygon, BSC, Avalanche and NEAR/Aurora, which represents more than 90% of global smart contract network volume.

In April, ConsensSys said it raised $65 million from a funding round, with investment from companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

The New York-based company’s CEO and founder Joe Lubin is a co-founder of Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Ethereum has outperformed apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) year-to-date, following the rise in popularity of NFTs.

Last year, ConsenSys acquired JPMorgan’s enterprise blockchain platform Quorum, which it operates in addition to MetaMask, and Ethereum node Infura.

Price Action: Ethereum is up 2.5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $4258.90 at press time.

Read Next: Crypto Whale Just Moved $107M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Binance

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Retail Sales Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin Recaptures $60K, Ethereum And Dogecoin Hold It Together But These Coins Are On Massive Runs Today

Bitcoin Recaptures $60K, Ethereum And Dogecoin Hold It Together But These Coins Are On Massive Runs Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reclaimed the $60,000 mark at press time Wednesday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.67% to $2.65 trillion. read more
Why Is Ethereum Rival Avalanche Soaring To New Heights Today?

Why Is Ethereum Rival Avalanche Soaring To New Heights Today?

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) shot up 6.47% to $96.45 over 24 hours Tuesday night.  What’s Moving? The layer one blockchain focused on decentralized applications and custom blockchain networks has risen 6.15% over the last seven days. read more
Bitcoin Below $60K — Ethereum, Dogecoin Also Take A Beating On Infrastructure Bill — Veteran Trader Sees Buy Opportunity At These Levels

Bitcoin Below $60K — Ethereum, Dogecoin Also Take A Beating On Infrastructure Bill — Veteran Trader Sees Buy Opportunity At These Levels

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded below the psychologically important $60,000 mark at press time as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization declined 5.02% to $2.61 trillion. read more
How To Identify S***coins — Crypto Breakdown, November 16, 2021

How To Identify S***coins — Crypto Breakdown, November 16, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space On today's episode of Crypto Breakdown, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt Joe Dewitt shares tips on how to identify non-utility coins. read more