ECOMI, Wonderland Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) is up 9.46% at $3.08. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.19 billion, which is 92.45% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SAND's estimated market cap is $2,745,400,451 as of today.
- Circulating Supply: 892,246,119.22
- Max Supply: 3,000,000,000
- LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) rose 5.91% to $3.14 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token's current trading volume totals $1.57 million, a 17.94% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,959,344,866.
- Circulating Supply: 941,414,888.9
- Max Supply: Not Available
- IoTeX (CRYPTO: IOTX) is up 4.5% at $0.22. IoTeX's current trading volume totals $477.51 million, a 95.32% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $IOTX's estimated market cap is $2,083,775,756.
- Circulating Supply: 9,490,829,322.48
- Max Supply: 9,496,266,827.32
- NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) increased by 4.46% to $3.38. NEXO's current trading volume totals $34.93 million, a 206.55% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,890,584,095.
- Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01
- Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
- Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) is up 3.22% at $10.6. Huobi Token's current trading volume totals $177.41 million, a 0.73% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,688,780,810.
- Circulating Supply: 159,308,566.25
- Max Supply: 500,000,000
LOSERS
- Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) fell 4.25% to $308.98 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $188.77 million, which is 6.79% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $EGLD's estimated market cap is $6,203,658,082. Circulating Supply: 20,078,134
- Max Supply: Not Available
- Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) fell 3.84% to $93.12 over the past 24 hours. Avalanche's current trading volume totals $1.46 billion, a 40.7% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AVAX's estimated market cap is $20,512,342,068.
- Circulating Supply: 220,286,577.21
- Max Supply: 720,000,000
- Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) fell 3.4% to $1.5 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 47.36 million, which is 20.88% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KLAY's estimated market cap is $3,777,601,270 as of today.
- Circulating Supply: 2,523,050,827.8
- Max Supply: Not Available
- Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) fell 3.26% to $263.06 over the past 24 hours. Quant's current trading volume totals $80.53 million, a 9.55% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $QNT's estimated market cap is $3,521,820,212 as of today.
- Circulating Supply: 13,400,967.47
- Max Supply: 14,612,493
- Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) decreased by 2.66% to $3.26 over the past 24 hours. Decentraland's current trading volume totals $2.24 billion, a 133.66% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 4,334,355,006.
- Circulating Supply: 1,327,372,145.99
- Max Supply: 2,194,000,427.32
- ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) fell 1.22% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $10.33 million, which is 16.69% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OMI's estimated market cap is $1,614,835,988 as of today. Circulating Supply: 237,689,829,875.2
- Max Supply: Not Available
- Wonderland (CRYPTO: TIME) decreased by 1.11% to $8157.67 over the past 24 hours. Wonderland's current trading volume totals $100.40 million, a 158.34% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,629,323,059.
- Circulating Supply: 200,661.71
- Max Supply: 200,661.71
