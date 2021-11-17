Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: CRO) is up 13.28% at $0.49. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.09 billion, which is 657.3% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CRO’s estimated market cap is $12,466,569,644. 25,263,013,692 Not Available WAX (CRYPTO: WAXP) increased by 13.18% to $0.9. The trading volume for this coin is currently $788.55 million, which is 431.55% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $WAXP’s estimated market cap is $1,624,179,687.

(CRYPTO: WAXP) increased by 13.18% to $0.9. The trading volume for this coin is currently $788.55 million, which is 431.55% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $WAXP’s estimated market cap is $1,624,179,687. 1,840,995,917.01 3,770,303,327 IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) rose 13.02% to $1.42 over the past 24 hours. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $645.34 million, a 348.75% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $3,976,857,881 as of today.

(CRYPTO: MIOTA) rose 13.02% to $1.42 over the past 24 hours. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $645.34 million, a 348.75% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $3,976,857,881 as of today. 2,779,530,283.28 Not Available Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is up 10.17% at $103.03. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.12 billion, which is 103.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $22,863,502,729 as of today.

(CRYPTO: AVAX) is up 10.17% at $103.03. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.12 billion, which is 103.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $22,863,502,729 as of today. 220,286,577.21 720,000,000 Wonderland (CRYPTO: TIME) rose 8.45% to $8805.77 over the past 24 hours. Wonderland’s current trading volume totals $145.90 million, a 275.43% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,766,981,385.

(CRYPTO: TIME) rose 8.45% to $8805.77 over the past 24 hours. Wonderland’s current trading volume totals $145.90 million, a 275.43% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,766,981,385. 200,661.71 200,661.71 Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) rose 6.91% to $0.34 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 31.98 million, which is 32.77% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774 as of today.

(CRYPTO: TFUEL) rose 6.91% to $0.34 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 31.98 million, which is 32.77% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774 as of today. 0 Not Available Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) rose 6.16% to $3.85 over the past 24 hours. Curve DAO Token’s current trading volume totals $388.40 million, a 27.76% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CRV’s estimated market cap is $1,524,868,104 as of today.

LOSERS

ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) fell 1.9% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $9.10 million, a 2.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,582,577,464.

(CRYPTO: OMI) fell 1.9% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $9.10 million, a 2.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,582,577,464. 237,689,829,873.69 Not Available BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) declined by 1.77% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 398.95 million, which is 28.13% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,368,628,417.

(CRYPTO: BTT) declined by 1.77% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 398.95 million, which is 28.13% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,368,628,417. 659,071,882,049 Not Available Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) declined by 1.66% to $162.28 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV’s current trading volume totals $183.26 million, a 39.36% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BSV’s estimated market cap is $3,077,093,031.

(CRYPTO: BSV) declined by 1.66% to $162.28 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV’s current trading volume totals $183.26 million, a 39.36% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BSV’s estimated market cap is $3,077,093,031. 18,899,401.64 Not Available eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) decreased by 1.43% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. eCash’s current trading volume totals $148.05 million, a 18.55% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XEC’s estimated market cap is $3,492,705,856.

(CRYPTO: XEC) decreased by 1.43% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. eCash’s current trading volume totals $148.05 million, a 18.55% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XEC’s estimated market cap is $3,492,705,856. 18,899,652,146,789.4 21,000,000,000,000 Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) decreased by 1.4% to $2.89 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $488.09 million, which is 72.82% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,703,679,872.

(CRYPTO: ENJ) decreased by 1.4% to $2.89 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $488.09 million, which is 72.82% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,703,679,872. 934,340,659.57 1,000,000,000 TRON (CRYPTO: TRX) declined by 1.18% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.06 billion, which is 21.52% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TRX’s estimated market cap is $8,028,640,969 as of today.

(CRYPTO: TRX) declined by 1.18% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.06 billion, which is 21.52% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TRX’s estimated market cap is $8,028,640,969 as of today. 71,660,220,128 Not Available Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT) decreased by 1.03% to $1.07 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $325.91 million, which is 45.49% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BAT’s estimated market cap is $1,597,365,829 as of today.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.