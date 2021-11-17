Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
November 17, 2021 11:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) is up 13.28% at $0.49. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.09 billion, which is 657.3% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CRO’s estimated market cap is $12,466,569,644.
    Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • WAX (CRYPTO: WAXP) increased by 13.18% to $0.9. The trading volume for this coin is currently $788.55 million, which is 431.55% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $WAXP’s estimated market cap is $1,624,179,687.
    Circulating Supply: 1,840,995,917.01
    Max Supply: 3,770,303,327
  • IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) rose 13.02% to $1.42 over the past 24 hours. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $645.34 million, a 348.75% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $3,976,857,881 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is up 10.17% at $103.03. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.12 billion, which is 103.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $22,863,502,729 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 220,286,577.21
    Max Supply: 720,000,000
  • Wonderland (CRYPTO: TIME) rose 8.45% to $8805.77 over the past 24 hours. Wonderland’s current trading volume totals $145.90 million, a 275.43% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,766,981,385.
    Circulating Supply: 200,661.71
    Max Supply: 200,661.71
  • Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) rose 6.91% to $0.34 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 31.98 million, which is 32.77% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 0
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) rose 6.16% to $3.85 over the past 24 hours. Curve DAO Token’s current trading volume totals $388.40 million, a 27.76% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CRV’s estimated market cap is $1,524,868,104 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39
    Max Supply: 3,303,030,299

LOSERS

  • ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) fell 1.9% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $9.10 million, a 2.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,582,577,464.
    Circulating Supply: 237,689,829,873.69
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) declined by 1.77% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 398.95 million, which is 28.13% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,368,628,417.
    Circulating Supply: 659,071,882,049
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) declined by 1.66% to $162.28 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV’s current trading volume totals $183.26 million, a 39.36% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BSV’s estimated market cap is $3,077,093,031.
    Circulating Supply: 18,899,401.64
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) decreased by 1.43% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. eCash’s current trading volume totals $148.05 million, a 18.55% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XEC’s estimated market cap is $3,492,705,856.
    Circulating Supply: 18,899,652,146,789.4
    Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000
  • Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) decreased by 1.4% to $2.89 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $488.09 million, which is 72.82% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,703,679,872.
    Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • TRON (CRYPTO: TRX) declined by 1.18% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.06 billion, which is 21.52% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TRX’s estimated market cap is $8,028,640,969 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 71,660,220,128
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT) decreased by 1.03% to $1.07 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $325.91 million, which is 45.49% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BAT’s estimated market cap is $1,597,365,829 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,492,347,322.45
    Max Supply: 1,500,000,000

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Avalanche's Price Increased More Than 10% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Avalanche's Price Increased More Than 10% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Avalanche's (CRYPTO: AVAX) price has risen 10.55% to $102.98. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 15.0% gain, moving from $89.78 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $104.61. read more
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
ECOMI, Wonderland Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

ECOMI, Wonderland Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Cryptocurrency Avalanche Falls More Than 4% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Avalanche Falls More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Avalanche's (CRYPTO: AVAX) price has fallen 4.2% to $83.86. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 11.0% gain, moving from $75.62 to its current price. read more