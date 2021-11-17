Ethereum Is Dipping, But Here's Why Holding This Key Level Is A Great Thing

byTyler Bundy
November 16, 2021 7:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Is Dipping, But Here's Why Holding This Key Level Is A Great Thing

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is trading lower Tuesday amid a cryptocurrency market that is dipping lower.

Ethereum looks to have bounced off of support where it previously has found resistance. This is a great sign showing that buyers are stepping in where sellers once did.

Ethereum was down 5.9% at $4,213.92 at press time.

See Also: Is Ethereum a Good Investment?

Ethereum Daily Chart Analysis

  • Ethereum looks to have broken out of what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern and now is testing the previous resistance as an area of support.
  • The $4,000 level is now a possible area of support on the Ethereum chart. This has been an area the cryptocurrency has struggled to cross above in the past. The higher low trendline may also continue to hold as support further in the future.
  • The cryptocurrency trades above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating it looks to have bullish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) dipped lower and moved down to 45 on the indicator. This shows a strong amount of sellers entered into the cryptocurrency and as it sits the selling pressure is outweighing the buying pressure.

ethdaily11-16-21.jpg

What’s Next For Ethereum?

Bullish traders want to see Ethereum be able to hold the $4,000 level as support now and consolidate for a time above it. This may let the next bull run happen and for Ethereum to go on and possibly make further all-time highs.

Bearish traders want to see Ethereum be unable to hold the $4,000 level as an area of support. Bears would like to see Ethereum fall back to the higher low trendline and then be able to fall below it for a possible change in long-term trend.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Post Malone Buys 2 Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, Features In Music Video

Post Malone Buys 2 Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, Features In Music Video

Another celebrity is apeing into one of the hottest non-fungible token projects around. Here are the details on which NFT collection and what music video it's featured in. What Happened: Post Malone has bought two Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs dating back several weeks. read more

Brave Browser Launches Built-In Crypto Wallet

Crypto-centric and privacy-conscious ad-blocking internet browsing software Brave Brower (CRYPTO: BAT) decided to integrate its own built-in cryptocurrency browser instead of continuing to rely on the Metamask wallet extension. read more
Why Twitter CFO Says Investing In Crypto 'Doesn't Make Sense Right Now': Report

Why Twitter CFO Says Investing In Crypto 'Doesn't Make Sense Right Now': Report

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CFO Ned Segal said the company would be better off investing in assets like stocks as opposed to highly volatile crypto assets. read more
How To Identify S***coins — Crypto Breakdown, November 16, 2021

How To Identify S***coins — Crypto Breakdown, November 16, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space On today's episode of Crypto Breakdown, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt Joe Dewitt shares tips on how to identify non-utility coins. read more