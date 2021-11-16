$155M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

byBenzinga Insights
November 16, 2021 12:56 pm
What happened: $155,436,353 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x6aa13ac3e21d1e84b199ed94554fe1fe2c2a0a32

$155 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x00f7def8fbafe110eeefd42fa079f80ce7af4e94

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here.

According to Glassnode, there are 149,633 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

Price Action: Ethereum is down -6% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

