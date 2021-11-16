Bitcoin Dips Lower, But If Support Holds, It Could Be A Good Thing

byTyler Bundy
November 16, 2021 11:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Dips Lower, But If Support Holds, It Could Be A Good Thing

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading lower Tuesday morning in a cryptocurrency market that is down overall. Although Bitcoin is down, it looks to have bounced off support Tuesday morning.

Bitcoin was down 4.69% to $60,642.08 at press time.

See Also: Coinbase Shares Struggle As Bitcoin, Ethereum Take A Dive: What's Next?

Bitcoin Daily Chart Analysis

  • Bitcoin recently broke above resistance in what technical traders call a sideways channel and is now looking to test old resistance as support.
  • The $60,000 level is an area where Bitcoin had troubles crossing above in the past, but as it has finally gotten above the level it may now hold as support. If unable to hold as support, the next strong level of support for Bitcoin may be around the $45,000 level.
  • The cryptocurrency is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the cryptocurrency is trading with bullish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) dipped lower the past couple of days and now sits at 46 on the indicator. This shows that the selling pressure has been greater than the buying pressure recently.

btcdaily11-16-21.png

What’s Next For Bitcoin?

Bullish traders want to see Bitcoin be able to hold above the $60,000 level. This will show the area still holds as a strong support line and could hint the coin is ready to continue to push higher.

Bearish traders want to see Bitcoin unable to hold above the $60,000 level and begin to hold it as a place of resistance once again. This may let the crypto see a bearish push back toward the $45,000 level.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Falling Today

Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Falling Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are trading sharply lower Tuesday after President Joe Biden signed an infrastructure bill which contained crypto tax provisions. read more
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Riot Blockchain Is Falling Today

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Riot Blockchain Is Falling Today

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) is trading lower Tuesday after the company announced third-quarter earnings results that were down from last year. read more
Coinbase Shares Struggle As Bitcoin, Ethereum Take A Dive: What's Next?

Coinbase Shares Struggle As Bitcoin, Ethereum Take A Dive: What's Next?

Coinbase Global, Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) soared over 50% between Oct. 13 and Nov. 9 where the massive run topped out at $368.90. The pullback on Nov. read more
Bitcoin And Other Majors Coins Extend Losses As China Warns State-Owned Firms On Cryptocurrency Mining

Bitcoin And Other Majors Coins Extend Losses As China Warns State-Owned Firms On Cryptocurrency Mining

The prices of major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: read more