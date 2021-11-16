ECOMI, Wonderland Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) is up 8.94% at $3.11. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.81 billion, which is 206.37% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAND’s estimated market cap is $2,796,945,758.

Circulating Supply: 892,246,119.22

Max Supply: 3,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 941,428,089.9

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 9,490,829,322.48

Max Supply: 9,496,266,827.32

Circulating Supply: 159,308,566.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000

LOSERS

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) fell 3.86% to $0.43 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $637.87 million, which is 357.35% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CRO’s estimated market cap is $10,853,407,118.

Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 220,286,577.21

Max Supply: 720,000,000

Circulating Supply: 2,523,048,913.2

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,327,372,145.99

Max Supply: 2,194,000,427.32

Circulating Supply: 157,460,728.03

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 237,689,829,875.56

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 200,661.71

Max Supply: 200,661.71

