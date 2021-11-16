It's Dogs Vs. Cats On Twitter As Kevin O'Leary Spars With Dogecoin Creator Over Promoting Pawthereum Coin

“Mr. Wonderful” has sparked a cats vs. dogs battle on Twitter while promoting the feline-themed Pawthereum (CRYPTO: PAWTH) cryptocurrency, just like Dogecoin (CRYPTO-DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are inspired by dogs.

What Happened: “Shark Tank” fame's Kevin O’Leary took a dig at both “Dogecoin” and “Dogecoin Developers” Twitter handles on Monday, asking them pointedly why they are not supporting their namesake animals.

O’Leary wrote, “Everyone that holds $DOGE should be ashamed of themselves. I'm outraged!”

Hey @dogecoin and @dogecoin_devs why are you not supporting the very animals of your namesake? #Dogs At least @pawthereum gives back to the #Cat and animal community. Everyone that holds $DOGE should be ashamed of themselves. I'm outraged! https://t.co/Y3AbTAtHpa — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) November 15, 2021

The tweets did not evoke a kind response from DOGE-aficionados with the co-creator of the meme coin, Billy Markus, taking potshots at O’Leary.

Please note that more than 99% of tokens fail, and ones with a perpetual tax limiting utility have not performed very wonderfully. Research is important if you are going to shill tokens. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 15, 2021

The back and forth on Twitter between O’Leary and Markus continued, with the latter touching on the topic of “shilling” which he said had a charitable motive.

I’m shilling #charity Nothing irresponsible about it, I’m fact, I’m for a #GiveBackGas tax on every @Mime coin or token. How can anybody be against that. The #cryptocommunity should endorse a #GiveBack mandate. Small fractional donations add up big time! https://t.co/NMf1Cd7who — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) November 15, 2021

O’Leary then said he already owned DOGE but when he saw PAWTH and what the community behind that project was doing with the animal shelter he purchased that coin as well.

I already own $DOGE but when I saw what $PAWTH was doing with the animal shelter #GiveBack I bought some $PAWTH too. If you want to accuse me of shilling for #Charity go ahead. I'm cool with it! https://t.co/yuED3G10jS — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) November 15, 2021

“Good luck with your token. Please leave the doge community alone,” said Markus in return.

PAWTH has soared 1681.33% in the last 30 days and is up 59.24% for the week. At press time, it traded 20.02% lower at $0.08048. The coin hit an all-time high of $0.1159 on Monday.

DOGE is up 5.32% over the last 30 days and has declined 13.35% over a seven-day trailing period. Over 24 hours, DOGE fell 5.8% to $0.25.

On a year-to-date basis, DOGE gains stood at 4280.61%. It hit an all-time high of $0.74 in May.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: As per Pawthereum’s white paper, there is a 2% tax on PAWTH transactions that goes to a charity wallet. However, the coin’s users can vote from among a list of charities each month.

There is no such provision included in DOGE for charity but supporters including Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk have used the coin for charitable purposes.

During the Twitter battle, Markus pointed out that O'Leary was advocating for "cryptocurrency to become centralized and more useless."

You’re literally advocating for cryptocurrency to become centralized and more useless – a tax on every transaction controlled by an unknown entity. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 15, 2021

O’Leary’s fellow Shark Tank host Mark Cuban is a well-known DOGE supporter and his basketball team Dallas Mavericks accepts the cryptocurrency for tickets and merchandise.

The acrimonious exchange between O’Leary, who is also known as Mr. Wonderful, and Markus led to a battle of coins associated with dogs and cats on Twitter.

If you actually did 5 minutes of research you would know Pawthereum isn't "some random altcoin." It has a serious dedicated team behind it that has been working on this project for a long time to get it to this point. — Kitteh (@kittehbunneh) November 15, 2021

Read Next: AMC To Begin Accepting Shiba Inu Coin For Payments Within Next 4 Months Via BitPay: CEO