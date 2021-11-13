Nigel Green Says Bitcoin Price Could Continue Rising Until Q2 of 2022 As Concerns Over Inflation Rise

DeVere Group CEO Nigel Green says the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is likely to last until at least the beginning of the second quarter of 2022.

“This latest data out of the U.S. will only compound global fears about inflation as price pressures run hot around the world,” says Green.

Bitcoin is widely regarded as a shield against inflation mainly because of its limited supply, which is not influenced by its price.

“In this inflationary period, Bitcoin has outperformed gold, which has been almost universally hailed as the ultimate inflation hedge – until now,” he adds.

Green updated his outlook on Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and said that the appreciation in Bitcoin’s price would positively impact these cryptos.

“Bitcoin’s gravitational pull on other digital assets will show itself again this week, pulling up other major cryptocurrencies as it maintains its strength.”

“We can expect those cryptos involved with fintech development, such as Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano, to do particularly well,” he adds.

Green says that the price of Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies will continue their skywards trajectory.

