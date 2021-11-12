Why (And When) Anthony Scaramucci Expects Bitcoin To Reach $500,000

byAdam Eckert
November 12, 2021 10:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why (And When) Anthony Scaramucci Expects Bitcoin To Reach $500,000

SkyBridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci was asked Friday if he would still be advising people to buy Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) after the cryptocurrency made new all-time highs this week.

"No question about that," Scaramucci said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

With Bitcoin trading above the $60,000 level, Scaramucci still thinks "we are very, very early."

He pointed out that Ark Invest's Cathie Wood anticipates there being at least 1 billion crypto wallets by the end of 2024.

"If Cathie Wood is correct, you have a billion wallets at the end of 2024 into the middle of 2025, these coins will easily trade at $500,000 a coin," Scaramucci said."

See Also: If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin on Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Statistics show that there are about 49 million millionaires, according to the SkyBridge Capital founder.

"You don't even have enough Bitcoins for every millionaire in our society to own one coin," he said. "I think this is a very scarce property. This is very very early … and I'm trying to do my best to explain to them why they need to own this right now."

$BTC Price Action: Bitcoin is up 121% year-to-date. At publication time, it was down 1.03% at $63,962 over a 24-hour period.

Photo: EivindPedersen from Pixabay.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Sells $52.5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On These Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood Sells $52.5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On These Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) on Thursday even as the largest U.S. read more
Is It Time To Buy Coinbase Stock? This Trader Thinks So

Is It Time To Buy Coinbase Stock? This Trader Thinks So

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is trading lower Wednesday after the company announced worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results read more
Cathie Wood Sheds $27M In Coinbase As Stock Soars Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Reaching For New Highs

Cathie Wood Sheds $27M In Coinbase As Stock Soars Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Reaching For New Highs

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest sold shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) on Monday as the largest U.S. read more
Solana Labs Co-Founder Says Ethereum Cannot Be Killed

Solana Labs Co-Founder Says Ethereum Cannot Be Killed

Raj Gokal, the co-founder of Solana Labs, thinks the community perception of competition between blockchains like Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more