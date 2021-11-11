Here's Why This Rare CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For $1.2M In ETH

byBenzinga Insights
November 11, 2021 2:57 pm
Here's Why This Rare CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For $1.2M In ETH

CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever.

What happened: CryptoPunk #9612 just sold for 250 Ether ($1,187,617 USD). The value of CryptoPunks is typically determined by Punk's attributes, with the hoodie, beanie, and pilot helmet traits being the most coveted. Other species of Punks (Zombies, Apes and Aliens) are incredibly rare and also sell for a premium.

Here is a list of its attributes along with how many punks have that same trait:

  • Type: Male (6,039)
  • Accessory: Frown (261)
  • Accessory: Hoodie (259)
  • Accessory: Goat (295)

Why it Matters: Cryptopunks are the ultimate rookie card for NFT collectors. CryptoPunks have earned huge influence in 2021, with dozens of Celebrities proudly showing off their punk ownership on Twitter. Cryptopunk sales are a leading indicator for the rest of the NFT market, and go to show that some are willing to spend serious coin on blockchain based art.

See Also: NFT Release Calendar and Best NFT Projects of 2021

Data provided by OpenSea.

Checkout the full cryptopunk collection

You can learn more about CryptoPunk #9612 here

