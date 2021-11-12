Shiba Inu To Be Listed By India's First Crypto Unicorn On Its Primary Trading App

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 11, 2021 8:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu To Be Listed By India's First Crypto Unicorn On Its Primary Trading App

Self-described "Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer" Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: DOGE) would become available on the mobile cryptocurrency trading app of India's first cryptocurrency unicorn CoinDCX, CoinDCX Go starting Friday.

What Happened: Until now, Shiba Inu was only available on the platform in trade-only mode on professionally-oriented CoinDCX Pro, according to a Thursday U.Today report. ZebPay — India's oldest cryptocurrency exchange — also added support for Shiba Inu about one month ago.

See Also: IS SHIBA INU A GOOD INVESTMENT?

The report follows CoinDCX becoming the first cryptocurrency company in India to reach a valuation of over $1 billion — becoming a so-called unicorn — after raising $90 million in a funding round led by B Capital, a venture capital fund created by Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) co-founder Eduardo Saverin. The exchange now aims to onboard 50 million users despite reporting justs 3.5 million users three months ago.

SHIB Price Action: Shiba Inu traded at $0.00005463 at the time of writing after seeing its price increase by 8.61% over the last 24 hours.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Global Markets

Related Articles

A Crypto Investment Story: Why I Bought DOGE And SHIB

A Crypto Investment Story: Why I Bought DOGE And SHIB

All the kids at school around me were collecting and sharing the hologram Pokemon cards from their latest pack they managed to get ahold of by begging their parents or scrapping up a few dollars from their chores. I thought it was pretty stupid at first... read more
Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.9% lower at $0.26 over 24 hours early Thursday morning.  What’s Moving? The meme coin has declined 2.1% over a seven-day trailing period. Trading volumes in DOGE rose 47.67% to $2.91 billion at press time over 24 hours.  read more
These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Up 260%

These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Up 260%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Wednesday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum Lead Crypto Lower After All-Time Highs, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Tumble — Could Sky-High Inflation Numbers Spark Another Rally?

Bitcoin, Ethereum Lead Crypto Lower After All-Time Highs, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Tumble — Could Sky-High Inflation Numbers Spark Another Rally?

Major coins traded in the red on Wednesday as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 3.69% to $2.79 trillion, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) down 3.23% at $64,676.43 over 24 hours. What Happened: For the week, the apex cryptocurrency has risen 2.93%.  read more