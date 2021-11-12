Shiba Inu To Be Listed By India's First Crypto Unicorn On Its Primary Trading App

Self-described "Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer" Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: DOGE) would become available on the mobile cryptocurrency trading app of India's first cryptocurrency unicorn CoinDCX, CoinDCX Go starting Friday.

What Happened: Until now, Shiba Inu was only available on the platform in trade-only mode on professionally-oriented CoinDCX Pro, according to a Thursday U.Today report. ZebPay — India's oldest cryptocurrency exchange — also added support for Shiba Inu about one month ago.

The report follows CoinDCX becoming the first cryptocurrency company in India to reach a valuation of over $1 billion — becoming a so-called unicorn — after raising $90 million in a funding round led by B Capital, a venture capital fund created by Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) co-founder Eduardo Saverin. The exchange now aims to onboard 50 million users despite reporting justs 3.5 million users three months ago.

SHIB Price Action: Shiba Inu traded at $0.00005463 at the time of writing after seeing its price increase by 8.61% over the last 24 hours.