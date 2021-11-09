Will Bitcoin Reach $80k? — Benzinga Crypto Daily, November 9, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
November 9, 2021 2:00 pm
Will Bitcoin Reach $80k? — Benzinga Crypto Daily, November 9, 2021

On today's episode of Benzinga Crypto Daily, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt looks at the undiscovered price action for Bitcoin.

  • Historical ATH for Bitcoin
  • Discord CEO Teases Ethereum Integration
  • Where Does Bitcoin Go From Here?
  • Listen to the full episode here:

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

Pseudonymous cartoonist "Stonetoss" on Bitcoin volatility. Bitcoin Hits A New High On Monday, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit a new all time high, breaking over $68,000. Since June 10th, the original cryptocurrency had climbed 82%.  read more
The native token of Livepeer (CRYPTO: LPT) rallied 133.38% to an all-time high of $94.13 on Tuesday morning. read more
Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has again surpassed electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. read more
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) spiked 11.26% to $61.06 over 24 hours leading to press time late Monday. What’s Moving? ETC, a token of a decentralized blockchain-based network, has gained 13.87% over a seven-day trailing period. read more