A Pivotal Moment For Dogecoin? Benzinga Crypto Daily November 8, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
November 8, 2021 2:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
A Pivotal Moment For Dogecoin? Benzinga Crypto Daily November 8, 2021
  • Dogecoin Breaks Out!

On today's episode of Crypto Daily, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt lists the top coins that had over 50% gains in the past week.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO)

Listen to the full episode here:

Follow Benzinga Cryptocurrency On Social Media

Subscribe To The Crypto Daily Podcast Here for Crypto news and technical analysis to start your day.

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Zimbabwe To Follow El Salvador? Government Considers Adopting Bitcoin

Zimbabwe To Follow El Salvador? Government Considers Adopting Bitcoin

Zimbabwe's government is considering the adoption of a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as an alternative means of payment in the country. read more
Ethereum Charts All-Time High But Gets 'Flipped' By Shiba Inu On Twitter, Bitcoin Spikes Ahead Of Key Event, Dogecoin Follows Trail

Ethereum Charts All-Time High But Gets 'Flipped' By Shiba Inu On Twitter, Bitcoin Spikes Ahead Of Key Event, Dogecoin Follows Trail

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and major coins were buoyant Sunday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 3.66% to $2.83 trillion. read more
Quantitative Analyst PlanB Predicts Bitcoin Price May Increase By 700% by 2022

Quantitative Analyst PlanB Predicts Bitcoin Price May Increase By 700% by 2022

Quantitative analyst PlanB says that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will see a hyperbolic surge early next year, where it will outperform all other assets.  read more
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Dominate Indian Crypto Market, Emerge As The Most Traded Cryptos

Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Dominate Indian Crypto Market, Emerge As The Most Traded Cryptos

According to a new report, cryptocurrencies Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE read more