A Pivotal Moment For Dogecoin? Benzinga Crypto Daily November 8, 2021

Dogecoin Breaks Out!

On today's episode of Crypto Daily, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt lists the top coins that had over 50% gains in the past week.

Ethereum has plenty of room to rally

Bitcoin (BTC)

(BTC) Ethereum (ETH)

(ETH) Dogecoin (DOGE)

(DOGE) Loopring(LRC)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO)

Listen to the full episode here:

Follow Benzinga Cryptocurrency On Social Media

Subscribe To The Crypto Daily Podcast Here for Crypto news and technical analysis to start your day.

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.