Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

byRandy Elias
November 8, 2021 8:40 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading 6.2% higher at around $65,920 Monday morning.

Ethereum is trading 3% higher at around $4,752 Monday morning.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is trading 6.4% higher at around $0.28 Monday morning.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital was trading higher by 9.5% at $69.86 per share at the time of publication.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading higher by 7.6% at $33.90 per share.

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy.

Coinbase is trading higher by 3.8% at $349.85 per share.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: read more
GameStop Effect? Why Loopring (LRC) Crypto Is Going Up Today

GameStop Effect? Why Loopring (LRC) Crypto Is Going Up Today

Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) soared 43.27% to $0.82 over 24 hours early Monday morning. What’s Moving? The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Layer 2 token has shot up 90.66% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
What's Going On With Bitcoin Mining Stock Greenidge Generation Holdings Today?

What's Going On With Bitcoin Mining Stock Greenidge Generation Holdings Today?

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GREE) is trading significantly higher Friday following notable options activity and bullish commentary from traders on Twitter.  read more
Bitcoin Rises More Than 5% In 24 hours

Bitcoin Rises More Than 5% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price rose 5.63% to $65,618. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 7.0% gain, moving from $61,993.75 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $67,277. read more