These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One 'Floki' Themed Coin Up 350%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs touched all-time highs and are seeing strong gains as of Sunday night after Dogecoin rose and Shiba Inu fell.

What Happened: Flokimooni (CRYPTO: FLOKIM) is up 358.70% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000001290 at press time. It touched an all-time high of $0.000001275 earlier on Sunday.

The coin has surged 324.8% against Bitcoin and also gained 341.8% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Little Tsuki Inu (CRYPTO: LILTK) has surged 187.2% during the 24-hour period to $0.000002244 and FarmerDoge (CRYPTO: CROP) has risen 144.2% to $0.0009103.

DogeMan (CRYPTO: DGMAN) is up 130.95% over the past 24 hours to $0.00002878.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 2.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2701 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 7.6% over the 24-hour period to $0.00005428.

Why It Matters: Flokimooni is named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog.

The project behind the decentralized token says it's working on three flagship utility projects: a non fungible token (NFT) gaming metaverse, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, and a Dex & Launchpad platform known as Flokimooni.

The coin took to Twitter to announce an airdrop for the token’s holders.

Big Airdrop for Holders 10 000 $prize pool ! – 100 participants will each receive 100$ of BUSD How to participate : – like rt and comment tagging 3 friends – hold at least 150M $Flokim tokens – Fill the form: https://t.co/r1DIFr4wXn – Dead line: 15/12/2021#Airdrop pic.twitter.com/7EmJ30W5bB — Flokimooni (@FlokiMooni) November 7, 2021

Little Tsuki Inu, which touched an all-time high of $0.000002299 earlier on Sunday, says it’s a community-driven token that connects Inu Dog lovers with the NFT landscape. The project says its tangible non fungible tokens (tNFT) contain tangible elements that can be enjoyed and displayed in the real world.

FarmerDoge touched an all-time high of $0.0009585 on Sunday. The newly-listed token says it is the first multi-dividend coin on the Binance Smart Chain. The altcoin announced on Twitter that it has launched a new partnership with DogeDrinks, a crypto-backed brand of soft drinks.

DogeMan, an ERC-20 token, says that holders of the token would be eligible for the first edition of DC and Marvel Comic book giveaways.

The token took to Twitter to announce that it is holding its first “ask me anything” (AMA) session with the community of the CoinTiger cryptocurrency exchange on Monday, Nov. 9.

Read Next: Ethereum Charts All-Time High But Gets 'Flipped' By Shiba Inu On Twitter, Bitcoin Spikes Ahead Of Key Event, Dogecoin Follows Trail