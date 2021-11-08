Kadena, NEM Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
November 8, 2021 2:11 pm
Kadena, NEM Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) rose 27.64% to $0.37 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.11 billion, which is 1391.29% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 9,217,258,819.
    Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) is up 20.05% at $11.21. Kadena’s current trading volume totals $87.20 million, a 1031.5% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KDA’s estimated market cap is $1,754,242,037 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 156,799,543.07
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) increased by 15.76% to $53.8. The trading volume for this coin is currently $809.30 million, which is 66.55% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ICP’s estimated market cap is $9,361,537,982 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 175,313,705.07
    Max Supply: 469,213,710
  • NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) is up 12.58% at $0.23. NEM’s current trading volume totals $215.73 million, a 161.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,049,973,824.
    Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) rose 11.82% to $0.16 over the past 24 hours. VeChain’s current trading volume totals $1.62 billion, a 133.95% increase from its 100-day average volume. $VET’s estimated market cap is $10,837,971,867 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) is up 10.75% at $80.06. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $337.32 million, a 243.66% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AR’s estimated market cap is $4,024,369,050.
    Circulating Supply: 50,108,502
    Max Supply: 66,000,000
  • Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) is up 10.56% at $2.86. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $1.18 billion, a 103.91% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $7,282,306,679 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
    Max Supply: 3,175,000,000

LOSERS

  • Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) decreased by 1.57% to $151.83 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $860.51 million, a 13.89% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 9,849,757,240.
    Circulating Supply: 64,718,763.29
    Max Supply: 270,000,000
  • Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) decreased by 1.47% to $53.91 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.40 billion, which is 62.53% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,051,678,245.
    Circulating Supply: 130,794,009.36
    Max Supply: 210,700,000
  • Compound (CRYPTO: COMP) declined by 1.43% to $369.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 185.79 million, which is 0.87% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,263,124,546.
    Circulating Supply: 6,132,601.74
    Max Supply: 10,000,000
  • Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) decreased by 1.37% to $25.92 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 318.82 million, which is 33.91% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 13,494,817,414.
    Circulating Supply: 519,857,388.13
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) decreased by 1.29% to $238.54 over the past 24 hours. Solana’s current trading volume totals $3.68 billion, a 16.38% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SOL’s estimated market cap is $71,803,239,170.
    Circulating Supply: 301,074,418.06
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • NEO (CRYPTO: NEO) fell 1.29% to $46.28 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 239.87 million, which is 45.7% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEO’s estimated market cap is $3,270,442,309 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 70,530,000
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) fell 1.09% to $59.92 over the past 24 hours. FTX Token’s current trading volume totals $225.46 million, a 57.75% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $FTT’s estimated market cap is $7,185,349,560 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 120,014,732.22
    Max Supply: 335,885,068.29

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

