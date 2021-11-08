Kadena, NEM Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) rose 27.64% to $0.37 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.11 billion, which is 1391.29% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 9,217,258,819.

LOSERS

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) decreased by 1.57% to $151.83 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $860.51 million, a 13.89% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 9,849,757,240.

